Immerse yourself in Musica's new vibe

Heavy black curtains hanging by Musica’s entrance used to often be drawn shut. When Jenn Kidd took over as the downtown Akron concert venue’s general manager in October 2018, she pulled back the curtains and opened the glass garage door to the brick alley with a view of the pulsating Historic Arts District.

“I like seeing the lights at night and hearing people moving. This block feels like a heartbeat,” says Kidd whose venue is in the Dickson Transfer Building, along with High St. Hop House, Urban Eats Cafe and more.

That inviting environment is quite the track change for a club that had been reviewed as closed off. The 12-year-old spot needed a fresh start, so Kidd hired new customer service-oriented bar staffers, including bar manager T.J. Carroll who is introducing more craft cocktails like a gin drink mixed with house-made cucumber mint syrup. The previously spotty hours are evolving into a consistent five-day-a-week schedule, and Kidd got an email address and a new website that make it easier for more direct communication.

“We have regulars now, and that’s not a thing we’ve had,” she says. “It’s kind of back on people’s radars, and it wasn’t for a long time.”

While past lineups were often alternative touring bands, Kidd is shifting the spotlight to all types of rising local talent like Stow singer-songwriter Shelby Olive, and Akron alt rockers Three Legged Chairs. Kidd worked at the Lime Spider when the Black Keys were breaking out in the early 2000s and gets that same feeling about the local performers she’s seeing now.

“There’s this energy right now that I haven’t seen since then,” she says. “My goal is to put them in front of as many people as I can.”

Tattooed and smiley, Kidd likens herself to a Walmart greeter, and she uses her connections to fill Musica’s calendar with unique collaborations. Come on fourth Thursdays for free salsa dancing, on Thursdays and Fridays for themed happy hours with snacks, games and a DJ, in the summer for cornhole leagues with Summit Sport & Social or special events with the Nightlight cinema. And for EarthQuaker Day Aug. 3, she’s hosting guitar riff contests and an after-party featuring EarthQuaker Devices founder’s band, the Party of Helicopters, and other acts.

The space has become cozier with couches flanked by house plants, a metallic garland spelling out “Musica” strung above the bar and a disco ball glittering overtop an extended dance floor. These stylish touches are natural to Kidd, who was tapped by a friend last summer to assist with wardrobe on Cleveland tours for “Hamilton,” Beyonce and Taylor Swift. Plus, across the alley Kidd shares a by-appointment store in the Everett Building where she and a friend sell curated vintage apparel and do photo shoots.

She used that keen eye to brighten up Musica’s tiny gravel patio with a painted utility fence, string lights, tables and a spot for plein air performances. While she realizes some people are squeamish about coming downtown because of construction or whatever else, Kidd views it as lovely — a word seldom used to describe downtown. From behind the bar, Carroll sees it, too.

“We’re always forward thinking,” he says. “Even if it may look chaotic right now, we’re willing to work through the chaos because we’re already looking forward to when it’s going to be as lovely as we picture it in our minds.”

51 E. Market St., theofficialmusica.com