Play Like a Kid Again at Foundry Social

We played every day as kids. But that gave way to bills and obligations in adulthood. Foundry Social is reclaiming the play we lost.

Think of it as a grown-up playroom with arcade games, pool tables, shuffleboard, cornhole on faux turf and more amongst Edison chandeliers and reclaimed wood tables for adult beverages.

“We’re trying to bridge the gap for people. When they look to their childhood, they have fond memories around an old arcade or video games,” says Partner Gene Whaley of the 30,000-square-foot Foundry Social that opened in November.

Four years ago, High Voltage Indoor Karting opened in the former Medina foundry. Many have experienced the thrill of racing at 35 mph and weaving through hairpin turns on the indoor and outdoor electric go-kart track. But crowds meant long waits and little else to keep the adrenaline pumping.

There was unused space in the 135,000-square-foot building, so Whaley and his partners expanded to form a complex that re-creates even more activities they loved as kids. Whaley jokes some of his partners are “full-on nerds,” so they added a video game wall that evokes a teenage basement hangout with cushy couches and TVs hooked to nostalgic systems like Nintendo. Whaley fought for Skee-Ball to take him back to summers on the Cedar Point midway. “Skee-Ball was my absolute favorite game,” he says.

The open game room is centered around a competition that’s new to many: duckpin bowling, with no shoes, shorter lanes and smaller balls than regular bowling. “It’s a staple at taverns in the Northeast, particularly Boston. The beauty is the game takes no athletic ability,” Whaley says.

Unlike most arcades, Foundry Social also focuses on craft dining with offerings such as elevated sandwiches, a playful meatball lollipop share plate ($9.50) inspired by Whaley’s tailgating outings and fun Clawtail drinks made with White Claws. A brewery is set to open this month with an in-house brewer and rotating guest brewers.

And like middle school dances, there’s occasionally a DJ spinning tunes to keep the mood light — and inspire some to bust a move. It’s all about recapturing that sense of wonder and cutting loose no matter your age.

“Everybody is working hard. This is a way for adults to reminisce their childhood,” Whaley says. “That usually brings a smile to your face.”

333 Foundry St., Medina, 330-333-9000, thefoundrysocial.com