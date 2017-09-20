The 330's Fall Festivals 2017

× Expand Amanda Goodin Photography

Fall is right around the corner, and that means it’s time to celebrate the year’s most colorful season. While cozy flannels and colorful foliage help create wonderful atmospheric features, the fall festival is a hallmark of autumn. Families and friends can enjoy leisurely strolls through pumpkin farms, delicious seasonal treats, and the familiar warmth of a bonfire throughout this enchanting time of year. Welcome the harvest season by experiencing all that Northeast Ohio festivals have to offer.

Made in Ohio Arts & Crafts Festival: Hale Farm & Village, Bath

Sat. – Sun., Sept. 2–3 | 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

If you enjoy all things Ohio, this festival is for you. Featuring local artisans, eateries, and the historic Hale Farm & Village grounds, the Made in Ohio celebration will offer visitors the chance to discover unique treasures against a remarkable backdrop. The $5 admission fee admits guests to the festival, grounds and all demonstrations. Visit www.madeinohiofestival.org for more.

Mapleside Farms Pumpkin Village: Mapleside Farms, Brunswick

Saturdays and Sundays | Sept. 9 – October 29

For the quintessential fall festival experience, choose a weekend and set a date to visit Pumpkin Village at Mapleside Farms. Visitors can wander through the seven-acre corn maze or tour the orchard at a leisurely pace perfect for a relaxing weekend. The more adventurous can choose from hayrides, a trip down the 311-foot Super Slide, or the “Jumping Pillow” jump park. Each weekend holds a new theme to be discovered, from Superheroes to Spooky Fest, and tasty treats will sate every seasonal craving possible. Admission rates are inclusive for all attractions, and you can visit www.mapleside.com/fallfestivals for more.

Case-Barlow Farm Festival: Case-Barlow Farm, Hudson

Saturday, Sept. 10 | Noon–5 p.m.

The annual Case-Barlow Farm Fest is back for another year of family fun. Activities include myriad fall-themed entertainment, including hay and pony rides, candle dipping, butter making, and bobbing for apples. Visitors can enjoy craft demonstrations and live music throughout the day for an admission price under $10. For more, visit www.destinationhudson.com/events/case-barlow-farm-festival/.

Maize Valley Fall Family Fun: Maize Valley Winery, Hartville

Saturday, Sept. 16 – Nov. 4

Maize Valley Winery will celebrate the harvest with a season-long celebration. Ffeatures like an eight-acre corn maze designed with a new theme each year, hot air balloon liftoffs, and a fire-breathing Megasaurus structure will entertain visitors of all ages for hours. Guests can additionally enjoy everything from farm-friendly activities to pumpkin cannon demonstrations to building your own campfire. Seasonal events and offerings can be found at www.maizevalley.com/events/fall-family-outings/.

Main Street Kent Oktoberfest: Downtown Kent

Saturday, Sept. 23 | Noon–10 p.m.

Main Street Kent will hold its 4th annual Oktoberfest celebration in downtown Kent. Endless amounts of German-inspired food and specialty brews will be available to festival-goers. Dancing and live music will be on site as well to keep the afternoon rolling. More information can be found at www.mainstreetkent.org/events/oktoberfest/.

Fall Arts & Crafts Festival: Hartville Marketplace

Saturday, Sept. 23 | 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

The Hartville Marketplace and Flea Market will play host to this year’s Fall Arts & Crafts Festival. Homemade goods and handcrafted merchandise will be available for purchase from local vendors. Delicious food and drink will be offered as well. Visit www.hartvillemarketplace.com/events/fall-arts-crafts-festival-4/ for more.

Barberton Mum Festival: Lake Anna, Barberton

Saturday – Sunday, Sept. 23–24

Celebrating its 27th anniversary, the Barberton Mum Festival is back for another commemoration of beauty in bloom. Lake Anna Park will feature 17,000 fully blossomed chrysanthemums, with bright, cheerful colors at every turn. Mum Fest is a free family event offering food, entertainment, crafts and gardening tips. A water ski show, canoe races, ice carving and sand sculpting will be this year’s special entertainment as well. More information can be found at www.cityofbarberton.com/oc/beautification_mum.shtml.

Ramseyer Farms Fall Festival: Ramseyer Farms, Wooster

Saturdays and Sundays | Sept. 23 – Oct. 29

The fifth-generation Ramseyer family farm is no stranger to fall weekends packed with visitors. Two giant mazes—the Ohio Corn Maze and the Mystery Maze—provide endless amounts of learning and fun as you traverse over two miles of field. Covered wagon hayrides, pedal cart races, Hide & Slide Hill, and the U-Pick Pumpkin Patch offer additional amusement for all ages. Don’t forget to stop at the concessions for farm-friendly treats, as well. Visit www.ramseyerfarms.com for furth er details.

Festa Gervasi! Grape Harvest Festival: Gervasi Vineyard, Canton

Sunday, Sept. 24 | Noon–5 p.m.

Gervasi Vineyard’s 6th annual Grape Harvest Festival is back to kick off the season of color and fun. Benefiting the United Way of Greater Stark County, this event is a great way to indulge in delicious flavors while supporting a wonderful cause. Activities include grape stomping, caricatures, relay races, and a Bocce tournament, with a variety of food options to choose from. Stay current on festival updates at: www.gervasivineyard.com/Events/Grape-Harvest-Festival .

Honey Haven Fall Festival: Honey Haven Farm, Ashland

Saturdays and Sundays | Sept. 30 – Oct. 29

The Honey Haven Fall Festival is just as sweet as its name suggests. Relish the fun of a horse-drawn wagon ride to the pumpkin patch, take a crack at the pumpkin slingshot and corn cannon, and breathe in the crisp fall air during a walk through an eight-acre corn maze. Youngsters can explore a straw maze and barnyard zoo, perfectly sized for them. If you find yourself feeling hungry after a day of fun, stop by the country store for flavorsome fall produce, such as maple syrup, local honey, fresh apple cider, and even pumpkin ice cream! Find out more about this delightful festival by visiting www.honeyhavenfarm.com.