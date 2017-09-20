Seasonal Family Photo Shoots

× 1 of 8 Expand Amanda Goodin Photography × 2 of 8 Expand Amanda Goodin Photography × 3 of 8 Expand Amanda Goodin Photography × 4 of 8 Expand Amanda Goodin Photography × 5 of 8 Expand Amanda Goodin Photography × 6 of 8 Expand Amanda Goodin Photography × 7 of 8 Expand Amanda Goodin Photography × 8 of 8 Expand Amanda Goodin Photography Prev Next

Autumn Freeze Frame: Capture the perfect family moments with a seasonal photo shoot

The perfect family photo is a precious thing. You can track how your children have grown over the years and keep hold of wonderful memories through these framed frozen moments hanging on your walls. Amanda Goodin’s passion for photography and visual storytelling has long been a part of her life.

The local photographer works to capture the moments in between the traditionally staged family portrait—crafting still shots of organic moments. “My goal is to have my sessions unfold like a story that can be retold over and over again without losing the emotion and essence,” she says. The story lives on through the years because of the memories evoked by the scene on film. “I always describe these as moments that are typically never captured, but these are the ones that speak the most to me.”

Taking family photos in the fall is a trendy choice. Why? Goodin points to the feeling of the season. “I believe that autumn photo shoots are so popular because there is an overall sense of warmth,” she says. “Although the mornings are dewy and the air is brisk, it’s the time of year where families come together.” Garbed in cozy sweaters and boots, families head out into the chilled air together.

The sunsets are also a contributing factor to the season’s natural beauty. “Golden sunsets allow photographs to feel soft and warm,” says Goodin. Lighting is crucial for a fantastic photo. It is also a major factor when someone is looking for those warm tones of fall to come through in the finished product. Fortunately, the fall provides lovely lighting options for photos—if you are willing to go at the right time. “I always prefer to either shoot at sunrise or sunset,” she says. And though it might feel counter-intuitive, an overcast day is better than a clear sky.

Rain can be a hindrance when heading outdoors for a fall photo shoot, but it is a natural part of our sporadic Ohio weather. “The biggest challenge during autumn sessions is the rain.” Part of the beauty of nature is this lack of predictability. Photographers and subjects have to be able to roll with the changes. A fall rain shower could knock the leaves out of previously lush trees. Goodin says that when this happens, all is not lost. “Leaves are never really a problem. Having leaves on the ground gives the little ones a chance to throw them around and dance beneath them.”

This flexibility extends to the location selected for the session. Goodin chats with clients about possible spots and includes them in the planning process. Pumpkin patches, apple orchards and fields can be wonderful choices. “As long as my clients are okay with the possibility of getting a little muddy, any location can be amazing,” she says.

Most importantly, the experience should be fun. If families enjoy the photo shoot, it will be reflected in the finished product. “I tell my clients to come to the session completely relaxed, worry-free and ready to have fun,” says Goodin. “I always tell my clients to be themselves and leave the rest up to me.”