Glam Squad

Add shimmer to your next backyard bash with the Boozy Blonde’s sparkly drink mixes. Combine them with a bottle of wine or liquor and freeze for an adult slushy that shines all night with edible glitter. Handcrafted by a Green resident and former AllRecipes contributor, glimmery slushies ($15) come in eight flavors such as blue raspberry and passion fruit pineapple. And if you need a party dish, impress with one of the 30 flavored dip packets, like beer cheese you can mix in cream cheese or lemon cream you can mix in whipped cream. boozyblondeohio.com