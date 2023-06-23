Instant Relaxation

× 1 of 2 Expand Scott Pease × 2 of 2 Expand Scott Pease Prev Next

When you walk into the Spa, it smells distinct — a signature citrus peppercorn aromatherapy scent is infused in the air ducts.

“As you open the doors … you immediately start to relax,” says Spa operations manager at Gervasi Vineyard Brooke Zarconi, “know that you’re in the right place of calming and great energy.”

Previously, hotel guests got massages in their rooms, but demand was high. So the 5,000-square-foot state-of-the-art, high-end Spa above the Cave fills a void.

“The Spa is really the only resort spa within an hour radius that’s a level of luxury and capable of offering the services we do,” says Zarconi, adding it’s the only one within 50 miles to offer the cutting-edge HydraFacial.

The pampering happens right away. Arrive a half-hour early to dress in a fluffy robe and slippers, get a heated neck wrap and enjoy a glass of Gervasi wine or a mimosa along with snacks like fruit and mixed nuts in the fragrant tranquility lounge.

“They can ground themselves, just feel at peace, no cellphones,” Zarconi says. “You’re just present in that room.”

Mal McCrea Photo Mal McCrea Photo Mal McCrea Photo

There’s a duo room for side-by-side services, but the crown jewels are two couple’s suites. Join a loved one for a luxurious day with a chromotherapy air bath and an aromatherapy steam and chromotherapy rain shower. Chromotherapy features rotating colored therapy lights that help with energy, insomnia and anxiety. Pick any 80-minute service like an ultra-rich shaping and firming body wrap and sip a glass of Gervasi wine. Or opt for the extended experience. Drink another glass of wine, nibble on chocolate-covered strawberries or fruit and cheese and enjoy a 50-minute service like a warm Himalayan salt stone massage. Finish with grapes and a signature blood orange chocolate truffle, and head to the salon if you want to get your hair, makeup or nails glammed up.

“I had a couple of guests when they walk in, their jaws dropped open. They are stunned at how beautiful the space is,” Zarconi says. “You’re gonna leave here wanting to come back.”

Spa Services to Try

HydraFacial: This revolutionary antiaging machine has a wand to slough off dead skin cells, extract impurities, reduce puffiness, create a contoured look and hydrate with targeted serums. “You’re glowing,” says Spa operations manager Brooke Zarconi. “It’s super noticeable even days afterward.”

Renewal CBD Body Wrap: Get exfoliated and then cocooned in a warm mud treatment infused with CBD ointment to help with muscle regeneration, joints and lymphatic system restoration. Plus, get a full scalp massage and application of CBD-infused body butter. “You’re feeling very relaxed,” she says. “Your skin is really nice and soft.”

Gervasi Signature Massage: Warm herbal poultices in cheesecloth combined with a hands-on massage revitalize muscles during this 80-minute service. Also get a hot oil scalp treatment and a facial massage. “It helps stimulate circulation with the herbs that are inside it. It’s really helpful with reducing aches,” she says. “You’re melted away, especially after having that heated scalp massage. You really don’t want to leave.”

gervasivineyard.com