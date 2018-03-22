Love to Move it

× 1 of 2 Expand × 2 of 2 Expand Prev Next

Winter in Northeast Ohio can be hard on your waistline. Snow and cold temps make it very challenging to get outside for exercise, right after a season of binging that stretches from Halloween through the Super Bowl.

If you’re not excited about bundling up for a chilly hike or run, an indoor workout is a great option. But what if it’s been a long time since you stepped on a treadmill? Supervisor for Fitness Programming Karyn Petty of the Cuyahoga Falls Natatorium has some advice to get you moving — and loving it — this winter.

Change Your Attitude

Petty focuses on physical fitness as a pathway to independence, rather than a grueling hour of torture three times a week.

“Functional fitness is huge,” she says. “It is that ability to have as much normal functional activity in your life as you want without having to depend on somebody else.”

Looking at exercise as a way to remain independent, rather than punishment, can make it more desirable — or even more fun.

Seek Joy

“Do you find joy in your life?” Petty uses this question to help those who hate exercise find one they’ll stick with. Walking, swimming, cycling, dancing — many activities we liked as kids can translate into a way to stay fit. “There is something that you enjoy doing,” she says.

Marry Joy to Motivation

“What you have to do is then marry that [joy] with something that gives your body a good cardio or strength outcome,” Petty says.

One way to get motivated is to take a class, even if it’s only once a month. “The instructor is paid to take charge,” she says, meaning their job is to motivate you through the workout. For people who like to be social, this kind of motivation can be very effective.

“There’s an inclusiveness that happens in a general class that’s very helpful,” Petty says. “They meet for coffee or they’ll talk, or they’ll say, ‘Hey, I noticed you weren’t here last week. What’s going on?’ ” Making friends and being accountable may help you stick to a regular exercise schedule.

But if you prefer more specialized attention, a session with a personal trainer could be a better way to get started. “That personal trainer will find out what your goals are, establish a baseline, write an exercise plan, and then you’re on your way,” she says. This option is great for those who haven’t worked out in a long time and need help getting started but prefer not being in a big class. “They want that direction, but they like to work on their own.”

Don’t Underestimate Distraction

Exercise can be monotonous. But music, television or conversation with a buddy can distract you enough to keep your legs and lungs pumping for the intended duration or maybe longer.

“Put your headset on, escape from life and just walk,” Petty advises.

Make It Fit

You may not think you have time for exercise after working all day, taking care of the kids and doing all the other things that comprise your life. But if you look for it, you really do.

“Find a way to work out during your lunch hour [or] before you leave the house,” Petty says. “It needs to be logical in your day, and then you will stick with it. If you make it too hard for yourself, you won’t do it.”

Stay With It

“Consistency is important,” she says.

Whether that’s 15 minutes a day or an hour three times a week, a regular schedule makes the exercise effective.

“If you want to be independent and you want to have function, it can’t be seasonal,” Petty advises. “It has to be just part of what you do.”