Need help? Here’s where to get it.

updated 5/8/20. Have more you want to add? Email us at editor@bakermediagroup.com.

A 330 guide to assistance with food, money, children and business.

By Nora Vinson

Food

Free Lunch Fridays

Enticing Cakes and Dirty Lamb collaborated to give kids free lunches. Enticing Cakes’ pink truck visits a different neighborhood in Northeast Ohio each Friday and gives out free lunches to kids from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. They’ll be serving sandwiches and snacks at Stow Kent Gardens on May 8. Check their website for future locations.

Brimfield Bread Oven

This bakery has free bread available. You can stop by to pick up a loaf or have it brought to your car.

Great Harvest Bread Co.

This Stow bakery is putting out bread for anyone in need on Wednesdays and Fridays at 11 a.m.

Akron-Canton Regional Food Bank

The food bank is open weekdays and has drive-thru grocery pickups May 21 or 28. Check out the online map for other distribution locations close to you. You can also get groceries to take home from places like St Bernard’s Food Pantry in Akron or a hot meal from places like Akron Dream Center.

COVID-19 Senior Protection Team

This Barberton group is delivering groceries to seniors, which are supplied by Barberton Area Community Ministries. You can visit the BACM’s food pantry Tuesday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Thursdays 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Kent Social Services

This center is providing hot meals to go five days a week, Monday through Friday 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Food pantry hours are limited, call to set up an appointment for pantry needs.

Stark County Pet Food Pantry

For those who are struggling to buy pet food, this pantry is here to help through scheduled pickups.

Stark County Hunger Task Force

Call the number on their website for information on drive-thru pantry locations, times and other services.

Salvation Army

With four locations in the Akron and Barberton areas, Salvation Army has food pantries as well as hot meals and utility assistance programs.

Open M

The food bank in Akron is open Monday to Thursday 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. The hot lunch program serves people weekdays during the last two weeks of the month 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Akron Public Schools

To-go meal bags, which include breakfast and lunch, for children up to 18 are available at most APS Monday through Thursday 9:30 to 11 a.m. — extra meals will be given Thursday to cover Friday. If a student’s school doesn’t offer it, they can visit any other neighborhood for a meal.

Sheetz

This convenience store and gas station is offering free meals for kids at all of its locations. Each kid receives a turkey sandwich, chips and a drink. Additionally, all health care workers and first responders receive free coffee until June 1.

Financial Assistance

United Way

This nonprofit has an emergency fund to help with providing support for housing bills, utility payments, children, health care and more for residents in Summit and Stark counties. There is also free remote financial coaching. Free books are being mailed monthly to kids under five through the Imagination Library. Dial 2-1-1 for 24/7 help getting connected with services.

Community Legal Aid

This nonprofit law firm is currently prioritizing clients with legal issues involving health, safety and housing. You can apply for aid online or call a helpline at 800-998-9454.

AxessPointe Community Health Centers

These health centers are focused on providing affordable care to underinsured and uninsured patients.

The Emergency Assistance Center

This center offers food, clothing and personal hygiene products to residents of northern Summit County.

Veteran’s Service Commission of Summit County

Veterans and their families who need help with rent, mortgages, utilities or food can get assistance.

Homeschool Help

The University of Akron

Education majors are offering free homework help for Akron area K-12 students. Sign up online to scheduling a phone tutoring session in math, English, science and social studies weekdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. until the end of the school year.

Sora

This education service allows kids to search for their school and access their library’s books online through the app or website.

For Businesses

Greater Akron COVID-19 Resource Guide

The Greater Akron Chamber has rounded up resources for businesses to use, including several avenues to get loans, unemployment insurance and more. With stores, salons and restaurants beginning to open, find guidelines for best practices and personal protective equipment that complies with Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s responsible restart program.

Downtown Akron Partnership

This list has links to local, state and federal relief programs, including specific help for restaurants, salons and artists.

Hudson Small Business Utility Relief Program

Qualifying small businesses can receive assistance paying their Hudson utility bills.

ArtsNow

This organization has a list of resources, from workplace guidelines to grants, for nonprofits in Summit County.

Canton Regional Chamber of Commerce

The chamber of commerce has compiled a list of updated city information, hotlines, the Governor's statements about businesses and more to keep you updated with COVID-19.

Unemployment

Ohio has expanded the qualifications for and benefits of unemployment, and you can still apply.

Support Local Akron

This website has a list of local artists, musicians, and businesses explaining how you can support them through these times. Send them your information to join the list.

Akron Community Foundation

This foundation has created a Community Response Fund for Nonprofits in Summit and Medina counties that’s already at $500,000. Learn how to apply for a grant on the website.