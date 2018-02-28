× Expand photo by Tylar Sutton

The Face of Animal rescue | Humane Society of Summit County

Geronimo was rescued by the Humane Society of Summit County (HSSC) in December 2015, following an urgent animal cruelty report made by a concerned neighbor. Found crated outdoors in the snow, Geronimo was emaciated, starving, and suffering from a fatal heartworm infection. Had he not been rescued, he would have succumbed to the freezing temperatures. HSSC gave Geronimo the lifesaving medical intervention and second chance he needed. With time and care, he recovered beautifully and has thrived.

The Humane Society of Summit County rescues nearly 2,500 dogs, cats and other pets each year who are victims of cruelty, neglect and abandonment. Safely in the shelter, these animals receive quality veterinary treatment, socialization and interaction with staff, volunteers and other animals, and behavioral assessment and training to be successful in new, loving homes.

Geronimo has been a shelter resident for over two years — longer than any other animal. Because HSSC is a no time-limit facility, he will stay as long as it takes to find an adoptive family. He is energetic and enjoys the outdoors, would do best in an adult-only home and loves new people. He might be the best friend you’ve been looking for.

Humane Society of Summit County | 7996 Darrow Road, Twinsburg | 330-487-0333 | summithumane.org