10th Annual Hudson Wine Festival

Presented by Connecting for A Cause Hudson, this annual festival showcases over 150 wines from local, national and international producers, as well as select craft beers and spirits. Guests will also enjoy musical entertainment, delectable foods, educational seminars and a variety of local businesses throughout the weekend. Village Way, First & Main Shopping District, Hudson. 4-10 p.m. Fri.; 2-10 p.m. Sat. $10-$40. www.hudsonwinefestival.com.

Info
First & Main Shopping District 43 Village Way, Akron, Ohio View Map
Food & Drink, Hudson Events
