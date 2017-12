12/15 An Evening of Holiday Magic at Stan Hywet

Celebrate the holidays in grand style with an exceptional night at Stan Hywet. The evening includes a buffet dinner, drinks, music by Celestial Strings and a Deck the Hall tour. Reservations are required. Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens, 714 N. Portage Path, Akron. 5-9 p.m. $76-$80 stanhywet.org