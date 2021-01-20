Downtown at Home

Downtown Cuyahoga Falls 1919-1999 2nd Street, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio 44221

For this take-and-make experience through the Downtown Cuyahoga Falls Partnership, pick up a kit each Wednesday from one of 13 Cuyahoga Falls restaurants for a wide variety of meals and treats to enjoy. Downtown Cuyahoga Falls, Cuyahoga Falls. Pickup times vary. downtowncf.com

