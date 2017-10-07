Experience the beauty of an autumn morning as you run through Gervasi Vineyard, passing the grapes ripe for harvest, traversing the Middlebranch Trail through wetlands and forest, looping around the GlenOak Campus, and finishing at the vineyard where you can enjoy food and beverage. Each registrant will receive a $10 voucher valid for food, beverage and shopping in the Marketplace. Gervasi Vineyard, 1700 55th St. N.E., Canton. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. $40. www.gervasivineyard.com
Gervasi’s Run Now Wine Later Race
Gervasi Vineyard 1700 55th Street NE, Canton, Ohio 44721
