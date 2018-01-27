There’s nothing better than a fine wine! Love light and sweet wines? Climb aboard and sample five Rieslings while you ride the rails and enjoy catered appetizers. Commemorative glasses are included with your ticket. Participants must be 21 or over to ride this excursion. Rockside Station, 7900 Old Rockside Road, Independence. 7:30-9:30 p.m. $60-$96. cvsr.com
Grape Escape Wine-Tasting Train “Rieslings”
Rockside Station 7900 Old Rockside Road, Independence, Ohio 44131
Rockside Station 7900 Old Rockside Road, Independence, Ohio 44131 View Map
