Grape Escape Wine-Tasting Train “Rieslings”

to Google Calendar - Grape Escape Wine-Tasting Train “Rieslings” - 2018-01-27 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Grape Escape Wine-Tasting Train “Rieslings” - 2018-01-27 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Grape Escape Wine-Tasting Train “Rieslings” - 2018-01-27 19:30:00 iCalendar - Grape Escape Wine-Tasting Train “Rieslings” - 2018-01-27 19:30:00

Rockside Station 7900 Old Rockside Road, Independence, Ohio 44131

There’s nothing better than a fine wine! Love light and sweet wines? Climb aboard and sample five Rieslings while you ride the rails and enjoy catered appetizers. Commemorative glasses are included with your ticket. Participants must be 21 or over to ride this excursion. Rockside Station, 7900 Old Rockside Road, Independence. 7:30-9:30 p.m. $60-$96. cvsr.com

Info
Rockside Station 7900 Old Rockside Road, Independence, Ohio 44131 View Map
Train Ride
to Google Calendar - Grape Escape Wine-Tasting Train “Rieslings” - 2018-01-27 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Grape Escape Wine-Tasting Train “Rieslings” - 2018-01-27 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Grape Escape Wine-Tasting Train “Rieslings” - 2018-01-27 19:30:00 iCalendar - Grape Escape Wine-Tasting Train “Rieslings” - 2018-01-27 19:30:00

Tags

connect* indicates required

Akron Life Calendar

Thursday

January 18, 2018

Friday

January 19, 2018

Saturday

January 20, 2018

Sunday

January 21, 2018

Monday

January 22, 2018

Tuesday

January 23, 2018

Wednesday

January 24, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours

restaurant guide right rail

Subscribe Right Rail