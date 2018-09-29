Sip & Splatter: Splatter with Your Bestie!

Akron ArtWorks Studio 1720 Merriman Rd., Akron, Ohio 44313

Grab a friend, have a drink and splatter away in our splatter room. Get ready to get messy and have some fun. Registration is required. Fee includes one drink and all materials. Akron Artworks, 1720 Merriman Road, Akron. 7-9 p.m. $25. akronartworks.com

Art & Exhibitions, Events in The 330, This & That
