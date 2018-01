1/27 & 1/28 When Neverland Meets a Galaxy Far Far Away Pancake Breakfast

Join your favorite costumed characters for a morning of fun. Enjoy pancakes with lots of yummy toppings, sausage, hot chocolate and orange juice and a ride on the L3 Express Train. The Akron Children's Museum, ice-skating (including skate rental), Reindeer Run, and Polar Putt-Putt is open. Bring your camera for plenty of photos. 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. $10-$15. For reservations, call 330-375-2877.