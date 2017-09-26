Quality wines without boundaries

There is something about the people in Northeast Ohio and the need to be reassured about things before we buy. Today Google and smart phones help us out when making buying decisions. When it comes to buying a bottle of wine that you have never tried, you can now purchase with confidence, knowing that you have made a good choice. Just pick up any of the new 90+ Cellars wines hitting the market.

As we know, timing is everything. When our economy was not in great shape back in 2009, Kevin Mehra and Brett Vankowski—who love wine—set out on a mission of selling better quality wines at a great price. After doing some research, they pursued the wineries that were always getting the top ratings and asked them if they had extra wine for sale. Some told them to get lost, but a handful thought they had a good concept. Kevin and Brett’s plan was to buy their wine and sell it for less.

In 2009, demand for $20-plus bottles of wine had plummeted, and inventories were piling up. Rather than discount their wine and erode the value of their brand, Kevin and Brett found that wineries were willing to part with a certain percentage of their production for a reduced price. Wineries were able to sell their wine, and consumers were now able to get better wines at a reduced price.

We are all happy the economy has rebounded. The relationships Kevin and Brett developed by helping wineries out in hard times continues today with the mission of bringing you great values in every 90+ Cellars bottle.

90+ Cellars searches the globe for great wines from highly rated wineries and vineyards. After tasting hundreds of wines, the 90+ Cellar’s team selects only the best. Without the overhead, 90+ Cellars is able to bring the wines to you at a fraction of the cost. Every bottle has a lot number and a 90+ stamp of approval.

90+ Cellars + CORE series

The + CORE series wines are under $14 per bottle and are the perfect choice for a dinner party, picnic, birthday present, date or movie night.

Choices are: Lot 2 New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc, Lot 23 Mendoza Malbec, Lot 42 Trentino Italy Pinot Grigio, Lot 113 Lodi California Red Blend, Lot 122 Mendocino Chardonnay, Lot 33 Languedoc French Rose, Lot 128 Navarra Gran Vin from Spain, and Lot 65 Languedoc French Fusion White.

With the mission reading “great wines have no boundaries,” 90+ Cellars gives Northeast Ohioans the reassurance that we are getting a quality wine at a very fair price. 90+ Cellars wines are the fastest growing wines in the country. New to Ohio, 90+ Cellars wines are presently hitting retailers’ shelves. Salute!

Wine Wisdom: On June 30, 2017 Governor Kasich signed into law: A retailer can offer a 10 percent discount on any six-bottle purchase of wine, which need not be of same brand, varietal, or volume. Effective October 1, 2017