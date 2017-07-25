× 1 of 8 Expand photo by Shane Wynn × 2 of 8 Expand photo by Shane Wynn × 3 of 8 Expand photo by Shane Wynn × 4 of 8 Expand photo by Shane Wynn × 5 of 8 Expand photo by Shane Wynn × 6 of 8 Expand photo by Shane Wynn × 7 of 8 Expand photo by Shane Wynn × 8 of 8 Expand photo by Shane Wynn Prev Next

Living in Portland, Oregon made Albert Macso something of a coffee snob. When he returned to Akron to live closer to family, he began roasting his own beans and quickly became obsessed with learning about the origins and processes of the brew.

Before long, he was selling the product of his passion at local farmers’ markets and craft fairs. When it came time to move into a brick-and-mortar business, the CPA knew exactly where to look. “I was [downtown] for meetings a lot, and there wasn’t a good place to get a quality cup of coffee,” he says. “I saw a lot of potential.”

Macso describes Akron Coffee Roasters as part of the “third wave” of coffee, the movement to view it as more than just a beverage. “It’s a very similar experience to the craft cocktail or craft brew scene,” he says. The clean, modern environment of the shop includes roasting implements in plain view, careful attention to each drink, and presentation that’s worth waiting for.

“We try not to be snobs about it, to be approachable and explain why it tastes the way it does or why we brew a certain way,” Macso says. “We inform consumers so they know what they’re getting, from origin to cup.”

As ACR passes its one-year anniversary in downtown, Macso thoroughly enjoys bringing an artisanal coffee experience to people working or playing in the city center. “I’ve seen a lot of growth and energy in that area, and I’m glad to be a part of it.”