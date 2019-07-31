Best Craft Cool Down

× Expand Photo by Tylar Sutton

Popsmith turns ice pops into a culinary experience.

The farmers market vendor expands our palates with surprising seasonal flavor combos like blueberry lavender lemon.“People are sometimes afraid of floral tastes in food, hesitant to let their kids try it,” says Co-owner Beth Knorr. “But a lot of kids really love that combination.” In particular, Knorr says young boys gobble up sour cherry rose infused with rosewater. Popsmith strives to source most of its ingredients locally, including blueberries from Dillon Fruit Farm in Lisbon and red rhubarb from Woodworth Farm in Madison. These mix into small batches of the pops that freeze in only 20 to 30 minutes using a special machine from Brazil. Flavors change based on the harvest, so there’s also a chance to try adventurous options like watermelon mojito with lime and mint as well as a fresh flowery twist on a favorite dessert. “The rhubarb orange blossom seems to be popular with men whose moms or grandmas used to make rhubarb pie,” says Knorr. popsmith.com