At just 20 years old, Patrick Jaworski has been an entrepreneur for two years. He and his older brothers, Zachary and Jeremy, always knew they wanted to open a business together but didn’t know what kind.

Their parents used to take them to ice cream parlors all over Northeast Ohio, and the boys noticed the same flavors everywhere: chocolate, vanilla, strawberry, moose tracks. The family had a mini ice cream maker at home in which they loved to experiment with odd mixtures. That playfulness inspired the brothers to open Chill Ice Cream in Medina. “It’s better than going into a job every day,” Jaworski says, “and we can show our creative side.”

With experience as a prep cook, Jaworski brings a foodie sensibility to the unique flavors Chill is known for, like basil, jalapenos, habaneros, and cheese. “You wouldn’t expect it, but it turns out amazing,” he says.

The choice to expand Chill into downtown Akron was based on opportunity and location. Medina’s store is in a 200-year-old building, and the brothers wanted the new shop to have equal personality. “It’s not going into a mall or a strip plaza; that’s not what fits us,” he says. “The City of Akron was phenomenal to work with.” The Historic Arts District of Maiden Lane has just the right flavor to complement Chill’s novelty.

Some customers have resisted the mercurial menu at Chill, expressing disappointment when their favorite isn’t available. “That’s not what we’re about,” says Jaworski. “We’re about changing our flavors and being unique.”