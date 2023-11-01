Dynamic Duos

Fat Head’s Brewery’s Imperial Head Hunter with turkey

Let’s be honest. Most of us look forward to what has taken all day to cook — the turkey. There’s no better way to start your pairings off than with Fat Head’s Brewery’s brand-new limited-release Imperial Head Hunter (four-pack 12-ounce cans, $12.99). Based in Middleburg Heights with a location in Canton, Fat Head’s has crafted the ideal hop-forward more aggressive elder sibling to its best-selling Head Hunter. The India pale ale can skillfully cut through the juicy meat with an equally complex burst of tropical fruit flavors straight through the finish.

Duvel with mashed potatoes and gravy

Mashed potatoes and gravy are steeped in tradition, with each family having its unique take on the ages-old dish. A lot of history should come with your beer choice as well. The Belgian golden ale known as Duvel dates back to 1871, is from Duvel brewery and today can be found in over 60 countries across the world. Delicate and refined, Duvel (four-pack 12-ounce bottles, $16.99) — Flemish for “devil”— can perfectly bite through the rich mashed potatoes.

Columbus Brewing Co.’s Columbus Lager with stuffing

Every food and beer pairing needs crisp and clean simplicity, and Columbus Brewing Co.’s Columbus Lager (six-pack 12-ounce cans, $10.99) offers up just that with its bronze award winner at the 2022 World Beer Cup. Columbus Lager should dance gracefully with your stuffing ingredients.

Schneider Weisse’s Aventinus with pecan pie

Dessert is one of the most anticipated and crucial parts of the holiday meal festivities. Brewed in Bavaria since 1907, Schneider Weisse’s Aventinus wheat beer (single 16.9-ounce bottle, $5.29) is an extraordinary choice to pair with your delightfully sweet pecan pie. Aventinus delivers an explosion of dark roast caramel fused with clove, banana and bubblegum sweetness. The result of this pairing is truly a thing of beauty that your taste buds won’t regret.

fatheads.com