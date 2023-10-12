Extreme Candy Quest

× 1 of 7 Expand Talia Hodge × 2 of 7 Expand Talia Hodge × 3 of 7 Expand Talia Hodge × 4 of 7 Expand Talia Hodge × 5 of 7 Expand Talia Hodge × 6 of 7 Expand Talia Hodge × 7 of 7 Expand Talia Hodge Prev Next

It’s like eating all the pieces of candy in the jar at once. Gummy worms, Skittles, Airhead Xtremes, Sour Patch Kids, Nerds and a lollipop, as well as a sprinkle Rice Krispies treat, can pile over whipped cream-topped cotton candy-flavored ice cream blended with Nerds in a 12-ounce glass mug rimmed with sprinkles, creating the Candy Land gourmet milkshake ($12) at Frosted Cake Shoppe in Medina.

“It’s every kid’s dream. … It’s candy on top of candy,” says 21-year-old owner Brittany Rende. “Kids usually freak out more than adults do, but sometimes adults’ reactions are pretty priceless.”

Consuming it is a quest, so the shop has jumbo straws, napkins, wipes, cups, spoons and plates for disassembling it, enjoying each piece of candy one by one, slurping down the whipped cream-covered shake and scraping off the rim.

Each extreme shake has rotating toppings and uses a base of vanilla or chocolate ice cream hand-blended with flavorings. For the showstopping rim, each mug is rolled in house-made vanilla or chocolate buttercream and garnishes like graham crackers for the strawberry cheesecake shake ($12). That cheesecake-flavored shake has a splash of strawberry and can be topped with strawberry Kit Kat, strawberry Pocky sticks, strawberries, a strawberry cheesecake ice cream cone, strawberry drizzle, whipped cream, more graham crackers and a house-made mini cheesecake slice.

While the shop provides to-go cups, Rende is shocked at how many people polish off an entire shake — with friends or even on their own. People have driven over an hour to try to conquer it.

“Everybody’s huge thing is like, Let’s go see if we can finish it,” she says.

503 S. Court St., Medina, frostedcakeshoppe.com