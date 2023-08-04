Flavor-packed Ice Cream Flights

×
Maggie Harris
Flavor Pack
Pav’s Creamery knows choosing a flavor is tough, so it makes it easier with ice cream flights. Pick four flavors from its 30-plus options made on-site daily. Try classic strawberry with fresh berries, mint chocolate chip with dark chocolate chips, birthday cake with sprinkles and chunks of white cake, and double dark raspberry with dark chocolate raspberry truffles. Or go for maximum flavor with Nutella s’mores — Nutella ice cream swirled with marshmallow fluff, dark chocolate flakes and crushed graham crackers.
Bath, Cuyahoga Falls, Green, North Canton and Portage Lakes, pavscreamery.com