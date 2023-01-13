Fuel Station

× 1 of 6 Expand Meghan Winkler × 2 of 6 Expand Meghan Winkler × 3 of 6 Expand Meghan Winkler × 4 of 6 Expand Meghan Winkler × 5 of 6 Expand Meghan Winkler × 6 of 6 Expand Meghan Winkler Prev Next

A ’52 Mercedes, a ’66 Volkswagen bus, a ’57 Chevy convertible, a ’56 BMW Isetta and a ’57 Thunderbird are parked inside a former gas station with old-school gas pumps outside under an overhang with classic cars. It isn’t a car museum — it’s a diner.

“We pop the hoods because a lot of the guys come in to see the engines,” says Chloe Doll, the owner of Chloe’s Diner in Massillon and a senior at Canton Central Catholic High School. “They’re all in the condition of how they were.”

The eye-catching collection has taken Jeff Doll, Chloe’s dad and owner of Jeff’s Motorcars dealership, years to build. But that pace was worth it — people love looking at the cars and reminiscing about ones they used to have.

“When grandpas bring their grandkids in, they’re so excited,” Jeff says. “You can see it in their faces. They light up.”

Each car is parked next to a gas pump and other memorabilia like Soap Box Derby cars, posters of fuel and tire brands, neon signs and classic motorcycles hang from the ceiling and walls. There’s a big Elvis statue, a jukebox and a classic Big Boy diner statue. Glass garage doors open to pet-friendly patio seating near the gas pumps during the warmer months.

Chloe’s Diner opened in July 2021 after Chloe pitched it to her dad, who was brainstorming things to do with his car collection. They decided on classic breakfast food and diner fare, bringing the past into the present.

Customers rave about the burger slider and its freshly baked bun from Amish Country. The burger is ground beef, either one ($2.79), two ($4.29) or three ($5.49) patties, and is topped with caramelized onions, dill pickles, ketchup and mustard. Combos include sides like fries and garlic bread, but save room for a shake.

Milkshakes ($5.49) are made at the front counter, where Chloe usually works, and come in flavors like chocolate, vanilla, strawberry and Oreo, along with seasonal flavors like a shamrock shake. As of recently, diners can choose what flavor of ice cream to use as the base of the shake.

“We serve them in these big metal tins, how they were made back then,” Chloe says. “It stays nice and cold in the tin with a big straw and whipped cream. … You feel like you’re back where it all started.”

112 First St. NE, Massillon, chloesdiner.com