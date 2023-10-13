Giant Sundae Spoonful

Giant Spoonful

Two scoops each of chocolate, vanilla and strawberry ice creams are piled in a glass dish, covered in rivulets of house-made hot fudge, drizzled with marshmallow, strawberry and caramel toppings and crowned with loads of whipped cream, pecans, granulated peanuts and cherries — everything but the kitchen sink goes into this enormous sundae at Taggarts Ice Cream.

“It’s like a variety of different sundaes in one,” says owner Mindy Mullaly, who took over the spot from her parents. “They can get a different taste of something in each bite.”

Aptly named, the Kitchen Sink Ice Cream ($12.40) features the Canton shop’s house-made ice cream, which is made with quality ingredients, such as real strawberries and cocoa and 14 percent butterfat that creates a creamier ice cream. The many toppings add texture and different flavors to the giant customizable sundae.

“The pecans are buttered and salted, so it has savory added to sweetness,” says Mullaly, adding that the hot fudge is made nearly daily and is extra thick.

The spot, which is approaching its 100th anniversary, has been offering the Kitchen Sink to groups and individuals looking for a challenge or a way to celebrate for over 25 years.

“People are like, Oh my gosh, we’ve always gone and got the Kitchen Sink ever since my kids were little,” Mullaly says, mentioning one Canton family whose members try to individually eat it in one sitting in a contest they do at least once a year. “People make it a family tradition.”

1401 Fulton Road NW, Canton, taggartsicecream.com