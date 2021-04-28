Idle time can lead to creative breakthroughs. During the coronavirus shutdown last spring, Sandy Springs Brewing Co. owners Amanda and Andy Conrad were brainstorming new flatbread ideas, and he suggested incorporating one of his standbys with some protein.

“It’s macaroni and cheese with chicken. We made that for lunch one day messing around, and it ended up being really good,” Amanda says. “We gave it to our staff, and they loved this, so we added it to the menu.”

The Brewmaster flatbread ($11) starts with baked mac ‘n’ cheese slathered on nan. It’s topped with grilled chicken, smoked Gouda and Asiago. The couple felt it needed another dimension, so they drizzle on jalapeno ranch and Sriracha for a little kick.

“There is a coolness to it. It’s not over-the-top spicy. It’s kind of a gentle heat,” Amanda says. “But then the Sriracha is spicier.”

Those who are on the tamer side can order regular ranch. Both varieties amplify the cheesiness of the dish.

“It’s delicious. You get the creamy dressing with the Asiago flavors of the mac ‘n’ cheese,” she says. “It pairs really well.”

Order it to-go with a light, crisp beer like the Dalai Mama ($11.75, crowler), a Citra hopped American India pale ale that doesn’t overpower the flatbread. Expect a slightly different presentation for carryout.

“We put the sauces on the side so it doesn’t get soggy, but the taste is the same,” Amanda says. “The combination of the savory and the spicy brings it all together for something unique.”

Dine inside or in igloos, carryout or curbside pickup, 232 N. Market St., Minerva, 330-522-4024, sandyspringsbrewery.com