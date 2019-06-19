Juicy Sangrias

The summer gathering season is upon us, which means wracking your brain for a beverage that everyone from your picky Uncle Eugene to your just-graduated niece will like. Whether you’re hosting a family reunion, graduation party or outdoor wedding, sangria is the universal libation you’re looking for.

From its humble roots in Spain, sangria has grown to become a popular party drink around the world. In the United States, sangria was first tasted at the 1964 World’s Fair in New York. The Spanish world area served this fruity wine punch to visitors, and history was made.

Fast forward 55 years, and sangrias are more popular than ever. The iterations are numerous, including red and white, regular and bubbly, in bottles, boxes and cans ranging from 500 milliliters to 4 liters. We have picked out a few ready-made sangrias that are worth a sip.

Lolea Sophisticated in style and taste, this is a frizzante, which means it has a slight effervescence of bubbles. Both the red and white varieties are full-bodied with fresh tastes of cherry, orange peel, lemon drops, cinnamon and sour strawberry. The very silky composition finishes clean. The flip top bottle is also striking and worth reusing in a creative way.

Beso Del Sol From the Castilla-La Mancha region of Central Spain, these 100 percent natural, gluten-free sangrias are served at Walt Disney World, Red Robin and Landry’s restaurants. Three choices are available: The red is tempranillo grape based and blended with natural lemon and orange fruits. The white begins with airen grapes and adds in natural lemon, peach and mango. Also based in tempranillo grapes, the pink variety is blended with natural orange, lemon, peach and mango.

Loco Lopez Just launched in the Ohio market, this sangria is made in Chile from an original family recipe. Starting with a syrah wine base, extracts of natural apples, oranges and clove are added for a refreshing drink that can go anywhere, thanks to its 1.5-liter Tetra box with a resealable screw cap.

Begonia From the Iberian Peninsula, this is truly an authentic Spanish sangria. A two-generation-old recipe of Monestrell and Bobal grapes is blended with azahar flowers, then mixed with Mediterranean spices and herbs and real Valencia oranges. Sold in 12-ounce cans, Begonia has a smooth mouthfeel that bursts with aromas of citrus and flavors of red berries.