Keep Fall Fresh with this Pumpkin Cheesecake

× Expand Meghan Winkler

Gina Giampietro creates art. The baking and pastry arts Culinary Institute of America grad uses her expertise to thoughtfully compose desserts for her Akron-based Chef Gina’s Bakeshop as if they are art pieces on display.

“You eat with your eyes first,” she says.

Her artistry is apparent in her fall treat boxes with fall macarons, caramel pecan mini tarts, a spice cupcake, a pumpkin cheesecake slice, a fall hand pie and a brownie ($30, separate cheesecake $5). Giampietro is known for her exquisite macarons, with fall flavors including pumpkin spice, brown butter cinnamon, pecan pie, bourbon chocolate, buckeye and caramel apple. The latter stands out with a green shell drizzled with caramel chocolate and filled with caramel buttercream and apple bits for a crunchy, sweet bite that’s reminiscent of apple pie.

The pumpkin cheesecake is a masterpiece that blends fall flavors with elegance. She starts by baking a chocolate sugar cookie base and mixing pumpkin with cream cheese, heavy cream, sugar and eggs. Together, they form a moist cheesecake with contrast.

“That dark bottom brings out warm tones in that pumpkin,” she says.

She shows off her culinary arts training with refined garnishes. She creates meringue by combining egg whites and sugar, cooking it in a double boiler until the sugar dissolves and whipping it with a mixer until stiff peaks form. She dollops meringue onto the cheesecake and brulees it with a kitchen blowtorch to brown the outside, keeping the inside soft like a toasted marshmallow.

“That tiny bit of crunch with that meringue goes with the softness of the cheesecake,” Giampietro says.

Like a painter, she uses a brush to create the finishing touches. She brushes caramel chocolate onto mint leaves, cools them in the fridge and peels them off to reveal veiny textures that mimic autumn leaves. They complete a delectable dessert that’s eye-pleasing down to the last unique flourishes.

“When it gets to fall, there’s so much pumpkin everywhere,” she says. “This is a little different.”

Treat boxes and cheesecake at Northside Marketplace, 21 Furnace St., Akron, $13.50 macaron boxes also at Leaf Home & Bloom, 449 W. Market St., Akron, chefginasbakeshop.com