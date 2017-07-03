Men's Guide: Dining in The 330

× 1 of 2 Expand photo by Tylar Sutton × 2 of 2 Expand photo by Tylar Sutton Prev Next

A PRIMER FOR EATING AND DRINKING LIKE A MAN IN THE 330.

Whether you are watching players march down the gridiron or steaks sizzle on the grill, food and drink are a big part of life. Savoring every flavor, a great experience can transform a night from ordinary to memorable. Check out these awesome eateries, quick tips and neighborhood spots to just sit and drink with your closest friends.

3 NEIGHBORHOOD BARS TO DRINK ABOUT IT:

Sometimes you need a place to just sit and think about everything happening in your life. Combine your thinking time with a little drinking time at these local watering holes.

Thirsty Dog Tap Room | Akron | Try one of the Thirsty Dog Brewing Company’s crafted brews at their historic tasting room | www.thirstydog.com.

Cashmere Cricket | Cuyahoga Falls | Located in downtown Cuyahoga Falls, this neighborhood favorite offers craft beers and cocktails, a lounge with a speakeasy vibe and relaxing space outdoors | www.cashmerecricket.com.

The Conestoga Grill | Canton | Grab a beer and a burger at this intriguing venue. The Conestoga Grill is located under the Bliss towers, next to the historic Onesto Building in Canton | Find them on Facebook

5 GREAT FOODS FOR THE GRILL

Traditional burgers and brats: This classic backyard fare has sustained generations. Add a twist by making your own hamburger patties out of fresh ground beef with a little bit of your favorite shredded cheese mixed in and marinating your brats in beer before firing up the grill. The alcohol will cook off, but the flavor hangs on.

Melt in your mouth onions: You will only have tears of joy for these onions. Prep by simply slicing onions into medium width rings and placing them in some foil with hunks of butter. Curl the foil up and plop them on the top rack. Place these gems on top of a steak or burger, or just eat them straight out of the foil—no judgment here.

Millions of peaches, peaches for you: If you’ve ever wondered if fruit has a place on the grill, stop—because it does. Slice them in half and place them face down on the grill. Once flipped, use the center as a bowl for brown sugar and honey. It’s somewhat healthy, and oh so good.

From sea to skewer: Whether caught in local waters or market aisles, a good piece of fish can find a home on the grill. At least for a few minutes, then it belongs on your plate. Flavor the fillet with sliced lemons and allow it to pick up the extra scents imparted by the fire.

A fiery end: Slow cooking meat can result in a dish that falls off the bone and straight into your mouth. But what to do with something like ribs? One suggestion is to slow cook them in the oven at a low temperature for several hours and then transfer to the grill for a finishing touch. Ribs will only benefit from a little flavorful char.

5 RECOMMENDATIONS FOR RESTAURANTS WITH AWESOME DUDE FOOD

× Expand photo by Tylar Sutton

BOMBA Tacos & Rum | 3900 Medina Rd, Akron | Enjoy the casual side of sophisticated tacos. BOMBA embraces the unique culture of Cuba, Central and South America and the Caribbean to transform a night out into a vibrant flavor fiesta. Expand your palate with their wide variety of premium rums—more than 75—and craft cocktails. Check out the menu on www.bombatacos.com and visit the Fairlawn location to give their tacos a try.

Diamond Grille | 77 W Market St., Akron | An Akron classic, this is an ideal spot to host a top-notch night on the town. Walking through the front door is akin to taking a small hop back in time. The interior harkens back to Diamond Grille’s origins in 1941—all the while exuding charm and refinement. Order a steak or seafood and just soak it in with your best friends by your side. Visit www.diamondgrille.com to get a feel for this establishment.

Legends Sports Pub & Grille | 1840 Town Park Blvd., Uniontown | Sports bars do not need to be sub par. Legends Sports Pub & Grille in Uniontown prides itself on a cool space—including a 3,000 square-foot patio with a tiki bar—great food and service and a community to match. Catch a game or make plans to go to Legends for the one-of-a-kind Tuesday Night Bike Night. Learn more by visiting www.legendssportspub.com.

Lager Heads Smokehouse | 2832 Abbeyville Rd., Medina | Head over to Medina for a great combination of smokehouse and brewery. Lager Heads started up in 2004 and strives to meld the rich history of their venue—an 1800s building— and mouth-wateringly good barbecue. The owners, and brothers, Matt and Jon Kiene, also have a brewery that all thirsty patrons should check out. Visit www.lagerheads.com to see their menus and specials.

Johnny’s Diner | 180 W Streetsboro St. #8, Hudson | Checkered floors, red covered booths, classic cars, burgers and shakes all have a home at Johnny’s Diner in Hudson. Settle into traditional diner atmosphere while chowing down on breakfast all day long or sandwiches galore. Johnny’s also hosts Cruisin’ Wednesday Nights for a little classic car fun to go with your meal. Check out www.johnnysdinerhudson.com for more info.

LOCALLY DISTILLED SPIRITS

Renaissance Artisan Distillers | Akron | Brandy, rum, whiskey, gin, limoncello | renartisan.com

Canal Spirits Craft Distillery | Canal Fulton | Moonshine | canalspiritscraftdistillery.com