Recipe: Gingerbread Hot Chocolate and Whipped Cream

Gingerbread Hot Chocolate and Whipped Cream

A warm holiday hug in a mug

Serves : 4 | Hot Chocolate: 15 Minutes | Whipped Cream: 5 Minutes

hot chocolate

Ingredients

• 6 tablespoons cocoa powder

• 7 tablespoons light brown sugar

• Pinch of salt

• 1 teaspoon ground ginger

• 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

• 1/2 teaspoon ground allspice

• 1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

• 4 cups milk

• 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

• Mini gingerbread cookies to serve with (optional)

Instructions

1. Place cocoa powder, brown sugar, salt and spices in a medium saucepan and whisk together.

2. Cook over low to medium heat, and gradually mix in milk, continuously whisking. Make sure there are no lumps.

3. Bring to a simmer, but be careful not to boil. Stir frequently.

4. Divide between 4 mugs, top with homemade whipped cream and serve with optional mini gingerbread cookies.

whipped cream

Ingredients

• 2 cups heavy cream

• 4 tablespoons powdered sugar

• 2 teaspoons vanilla extract

Instructions

1. Combine all ingredients in a mixing bowl.

2. With a stand mixer or hand mixer, use whisk attachment and whisk on medium to high speed for about 5 minutes.

3. When cream has thickened and formed soft peaks, your whipped cream is ready. Be careful not to overmix or whipped cream will deflate.

4. Fill piping bag with star tip, and pipe whipped cream onto hot chocolate, or simply add dollops with a spoon.

5. Sprinkle with optional cinnamon.