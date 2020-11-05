Sips of Fall

× 1 of 2 Expand × 2 of 2 Expand Pumpkin6packRendering Prev Next

Pumpkin Ale | Whole Hog | $10.99

While everyone loves local favorites like Frog’s Hollow Double Pumpkin Ale from Hoppin’ Frog Brewery, an absolute find comes from Stevens Point, Wisconsin. Whole Hog Pumpkin Ale is an instant classic thanks to real pumpkin and nutmeg, pumpkin pie spices and natural cinnamon flavors. At 7 percent alcohol by volume, Whole Hog Pumpkin doesn’t overwhelm but gives you the pumpkin aroma and tastes you’ve been craving.

Ziegler | MadTree Brewing Co. | $9.99

As days get shorter and temperatures begin to drop, this old-fashioned Oktoberfest lager is the perfect sip. Although MadTree Brewing Co. was founded in 2013 in Cincinnati, Ziegler is the brewery’s first stab at a full-fledged Oktoberfest beer and was well worth the wait until its August release. This lager is what you would expect from the style — toasted malt with a caramel sweetness that’s a good companion to a fall bonfire.

Festbier | Weihenstephaner | $10.99

An October wouldn’t be complete without a Festbier from one of Germany’s most cherished breweries. While a lot of Oktoberfest beers in the U.S. are considered that of the märzen style, Festbier is regarded as its slightly-lower-alcohol and less-sweet counterpart. Its bready malt attributes give way to a more earthy citrus and bitterness that sets it aside from other autumn beer releases. It’s a world-class beer from a world-renowned brewery.

Great’er Pumpkin | Heavy Seas | $13.99

This 10 percent bourbon barrel-aged pumpkin ale can warm your soul during the chilly weather. Thanks to the barrels, this exceptional offering from Maryland’s Heavy Seas delivers an extra complexity to the spices found in your typical pumpkin beers. Vanilla, oak and bourbon shine through the cracks and bring forth a unique taste not many fall beers can match.

Track down these seasonal six-packs at select Giant Eagle, Acme Fresh Market, Fishers Foods and Mustard Seed Market & Cafe locations, as well as your finer craft beer stops such as Lizardville and 101 Bottles of Beer on the Wall.