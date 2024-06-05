× 1 of 4 Expand photo by Talia Hodge × 2 of 4 Expand photo by Talia Hodge × 3 of 4 Expand stained glass made by Richard L. White Jr. × 4 of 4 Expand provided by Prime Vine Winery Prev Next

In the heart of the Portage Lakes, sip exclusive California wines on Prime Vine Winery’s picturesque 16-acre property. Complete with a vineyard and carriage house, the location’s 7,000-square-foot Colonial Revival mansion is on the National Register of Historic Places.

“You’d have to go to California to get a like experience. There’s no winery in Ohio, Michigan or New York that will give you the same feel and the same quality,” says co-owner Jim Pulk. “Our wines are some of the best California wines you’ll drink.”

Taste the West Coast at Prime Vine with Venture Wines — sourced from the Napa, California, vineyard Jim and his wife, Julie Pulk, own.

“It’s all made to taste. Every bottle feels like it’s been worked on specifically by the sommeliers,” says general manager John C. Bahas. “It comes out with such personality.”

Find unique library wines or older vintages — like a 2013 Venture Russian River Valley chardonnay. “It has a nice flavor. It always surprises me,” Julie says. The winery also offers sweet Ohio wines and beer selections, along with a charcuterie board, a hummus platter and a seafood board.

Opened last year, the tasting room is in the renovated 30-seat carriage house. The Pulks also revamped the main house, adding modern amenities — as well as exquisite stained glass by artisan Richard L. White Jr. — while keeping the original floors, woodwork, 9-foot ceilings and more.

This summer, in addition to live music on Fridays, the 100-seat patio comes alive with the VineStock Music Festival — a monthly event featuring local artists, original music, food trucks and art vendors. Catch three acts on each date, including Jim Ballard and the Strangs June 15, Up ‘Til 4 July 13 and the 15 60 75 Numbers Band Aug. 10. With string lights overhead, a blazing firepit nearby and California wine in hand, get whisked away to wine country.

“We wanted a place where people can enjoy good wine and a beautiful property,” Julie says.

4332 Manchester Road, New Franklin,

330-807-1317, primevinewinery.com