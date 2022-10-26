Witches Brew from Leelanau Cellars

Leelanau Cellars | Omena, Michigan

To all the diehard Ohio State University football fans who hate Michigan during the football season, do not hold the following against me: One of my favorite wineries to visit during fall is Leelanau Cellars in Michigan. Founded in 1974 on the Upper Peninsula, it is one of the top regional wine producers in the Midwest, producing over 200,000 cases annually, while remaining family owned.

Every year when we get into fall, I immediately go to the Witches Brew collection, which was first introduced in 1997. The exciting thing this year is that not only is Witches Brew spiced red still available, but Leelanau expanded its offerings to further enrich your fall experience by adding Witches Brew spiced apple and pumpkin spice. All the Witches Brew wines are gluten free, vegan and vegetarian friendly. Here’s a peek at Witches Brew wines to uncork this fall.

Witches Brew Spiced Red

This is a mulled spiced wine made from natural grape wine perfect for autumn nights. Try serving it warm with a cinnamon stick and a shake of nutmeg or drink it hot on especially chilly nights.

Witches Brew Spiced Apple

The spiced apple is made from an apple wine base of fermented apple juice. It may seem similar to cider, but cider is fermented apple juice that is 8.5 percent alcohol by volume or lower, while apple wine is higher than 8.5 percent alcohol by volume. It tastes bright and crisp, like apples in a bottle, with notes of cinnamon and brown sugar on the nose. It’s refreshing after a day of raking leaves and can be served chilled or warm.

Witches Brew Pumpkin Spice

Also made from fermented apple juice, seasonal spices are added to bring fuller flavor. With autumn spices and notes of clove and ginger, this wine is a fun way to make pumpkin carving that much more enjoyable, whether you drink it cold or hot.