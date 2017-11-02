Bringing Rooms to Life with Fabric

Add texture and pizazz to your space with fabric

“It’s amazing what a little fabric can do for a room,” says Ann Ewart, owner of Western Reserve Designer Fabrics (WRDF) in Tallmadge and self-proclaimed fabric lover. “I’m one of those people that can’t get enough of fabric.”

It might not be the first thing you think of when redecorating, but fabric has many applications that can freshen a space. Drapes, wallpaper, upholstery, even pillows can add pop and interest to otherwise neutral furnishings. With a degree in visual communications from Ohio State University, Ewart shifted from graphic to interior design some twenty years ago because “what made my heart sing was working with 3-D space.” Taking over the WRDF shop has allowed her to combine her passions of owning a business and helping people transform their living spaces.

Damage-Free Fabric Wall

A wall of fabric can add a dramatic accent to a space. Using liquid starch to adhere fabric to a wall creates that big effect without all the drama of damaging the drywall—just in case you want to change it up again in a few months.

Pro tips: Allow extra yardage to match obvious patterns. Leave a couple of inches extra at top and bottom to trim after attaching. Use a roller to apply the starch both under and over the fabric for the smoothest and thickest coat. Source: www.thespruce.com

“ When I come into a situation, [I] pull together all the different scales, patterns and textures and enhance what’s already there,” she says. With a full-service workroom and design consultations right on site, Ewart has all the tools necessary for big or small projects, from changing up a few details to a complete overhaul. “When it comes to either fabric or window treatments, we do it all.”

If you think decorating with fabric only means heavy, old-fashioned drapes, think again. Ewart has fresh ideas and myriad textures and patterns of fabric to choose from that can add interest and excitement to an otherwise traditional style. “Typically, younger people go for big pieces, like sectionals and sofas, [that] are pretty neutral,” she says. “With fabric, we’re bringing that to life, bringing some color and warmth and personality into the room.” Snazzy patterns on pillows, rugs or window treatments, when coordinated with the more neutral colors of furniture, add a punch of style without a long, expensive commitment. “The smaller things I help with have a shorter shelf life; you can change them five to 10 years down the road and get a completely different look.”

One unique way Ewart brings fabric into a room is with an accent piece she simply calls an upholstered cube. “You can use them as extra seating, put your feet up on them, put a tray of food on them, move them around and use them in all different ways,” she says. “They are a multipurpose, beautiful piece that functions really well.” Complete with castors for mobility, a cube is a great way to bring a bright fabric into an otherwise understated room for a burst of color.

Of course, you may have a piece of furniture you simply cannot part with—maybe it’s an heirloom or it has a style you simply love or it just really fits your space—but whose upholstery has seen better days. Ewart can help with that, as well. “It’s nice to take an older piece and give it a whole new life with a fresh, updated fabric. That one little chair in a sea of neutral can have such an impact on the room.” Combine that updated piece with a few coordinating pillows to pull together the rest of the decor, and you’ve got a whole new look.

Mix Patterns Like a Pro

Ewart has three easy steps for mixing it up without overdoing it on the latest trend of combining patterns.

1. Consider the Scale. “You don’t want everything to be the same scale. You want small, medium and large scales so they don’t all fight each other.”

2. Stay in Style. “Some styles blend with other styles well, and others are very specific. For example, toile is very specific, like a shabby chic look. I wouldn’t mix a geometric with it. You want to make sure the styles mix well. You don’t want to put a plaid with a really new fabric, or it’ll clash.”

3. Coordinate Colors: “Often what works is, [if] you have white with an orange shape on it, then flip it and make sure something else is an orange background with a white shape on it, so the backgrounds complement each other.”

As for window treatments, Ewart says not too many people go for heavy drapes and sheers anymore. “Most people are doing dead-hang panels,” she says. “They look like functional drapes, but they don’t close. They just punctuate the window and soften the room.” With a sumptuous high-end damask or a crisp, fresh pattern, dead-hang panels keep the space traditional with a contemporary update. “Younger people are doing that a lot.”

Solar shades are another way of modernizing window treatments with a practical bent. “You can still see through them when they’re down, but it cuts down that harsh light. It’s kind of like sunglasses for your windows,” Ewart says. “They’re minimalistic but functional.”

Another way to freshen a room is with an accent wall or ceiling covered in wallpaper. “Wallpaper has changed so much in the last five to 10 years. There’s so much interesting stuff out there. You’re seeing a lot of ceilings done in really cool textured wallpapers, metallics, geometrics, bold bright florals.” When it comes to infusing a room with your unique personality, fabric offers so many choices that the only limitation is your imagination.