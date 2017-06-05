Craft Breweries and Cocktails in Cuyahoga Falls

× Expand photo by Michelle Weissman Craft Beer Bar

Craft Beer Bar | 1846 Front St., 234-571-1409 www.craft-beer-bar.com

Thirty craft beers on tap, cocktails with unusual twists, big and small plates like charcuterie boards or steak fajitas in a cool but friendly environment will keep you coming back.

Cashmere Cricke t | 2235 Front St., 330-928-8200 www.cashmerecricket.com

Opulent décor in the speakeasy-style lounge invites conversation, while outdoor patios and a city-style front bar make room for sharing a crafted cocktail or tap pour with friends.

The Office Bistro and Bar | 1846 Front St., 330-376-9550 www.theofficebistro.com

Sophisticated cuisine and finely crafted drinks in a sleek, modern setting make a perfect evening for conversation with family and friends.

Moe’s | 2385 Front St., 330-928-6600 www.moesrestaurant.com

Upscale dining in a historic building is complemented by hand-crafted cocktails and an extensive wine list.

Burntwood Tavern | 2291 Riverfront Parkway, 330-794-7085 www.burntwoodtavern.com

Beautiful views of the Cuyahoga surround diners as they enjoy classic American fare and unique cocktail options in this former dam powerhouse turned classy tavern.

Chestnut Beer Garden | 503 Chestnut Blvd., 330-928-1239 www.facebook.com/pages/Chestnut-Beer-Garden/221249651280511

This unassuming neighborhood bar offers strong mixed drinks and jovial companionship in a cozy, friendly atmosphere.

River City Bar & Grill | 2621 Bailey Rd., 330-920-9241 www.allmenus.com/oh/Cuyahoga-falls/255734-river-city-bar-and-grill/menu

Not-so-basic bar food and local craft brews complement the unpretentious air of this local favorite, with karaoke most Saturday nights.