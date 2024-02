The Akron Zoo is welcoming a new Sumatran tiger and two cinereous vultures — a new species for the zoo. Two-year-old female tiger Sumini belongs to a critically endangered species, according to National Geographic, with fewer than 600 surviving in the wild. For that reason, Sumini and the zoo’s male tiger, Eko, may breed. The cinereous vultures— Irv, a 33-year-old male, and Bondi, a 24-year-old female — are a bonded pair. The species is near threatened, but they’re safe and sound at the zoo.

505 Euclid Ave., Akron, akronzoo.org