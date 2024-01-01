Rock On: Buzzbin's Relocation to Kenmore's Music Row

The Replacements’ and Guns N’ Roses’ Tommy Stinson and Akron’s the Waitresses’ Chris Butler cut the ribbon on the newly relocated Buzzbin venue this past fall. After the Canton rock scene staple closed in 2022, Buzzbin was recruited to join Akron’s Music Row in Kenmore that’s also home to instrument shops, recording studios and the Rialto Theatre. With loud DIY rock and punk as its focus, Buzzbin also features blues, hip-hop and hardcore acts like First Jason, the heavy metal band led by Ari Lehman, who portrayed young Jason Voorhees in the “Friday the 13th” films. Encounter the unexpected Jan. 20 with Milwaukee dream pop band SleeperSound.

952 Kenmore Blvd., Akron, buzzbinkenmore.com

