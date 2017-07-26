Downtown Akron’s Economic Evolution

× 1 of 4 Expand photo by Graham Smith × 2 of 4 Expand photo by Graham Smith × 3 of 4 Expand photo by Graham Smith × 4 of 4 Expand photo by Graham Smith Prev Next

Once upon a time, walking along Main Street in downtown Akron meant constantly craning your neck to check out the many store window displays. Afternoons, both blisteringly hot and cold, could be spent ducking in and out of local stores. But as the years ticked forward, Akron’s downtown suffered a fate similar to many other small cities—the businesses moved out into the surrounding communities. What was once the heart of the community became littered with a collection of empty storefronts. However, it doesn’t need to remain that way.

“Akron has all of the benefits of a small town with big city amenities,” says Christine Vadala, the director of business development for Downtown Akron Partnership—a position funded by GAR Foundation—who works with local entrepreneurs. The business community has capitalized on this in a visible way downtown. Creative eateries like Crave and Neuvo Modern Mexican attract patrons to the traditional heart of the city to not only dine but wander. Year after year they have continued to see success for themselves while increasing the draw to the city center for other businesses. “They foster new business with collaborative relationships that help build our character and identity as a place that values and encourages independently owned business,” says Vadala. The personality of downtown—created by these businesses—grows each year. It recently received a boost from the pop-up program.

What, exactly, is the pop-up program? “The pop-up program was designed to incentivize businesses to come downtown, as opposed to surrounding areas,” says Vadala. Reducing the risk of getting started downtown, the program features a rent subsidy that eases businesses into once-empty spaces. “Basically, if you are a business owner and your rent is $1,000, we would pay up to 80 percent of that for the first month. Then the subsidy would decrease every month thereafter so that by month six, you’re ready to pay the full amount.” This slow buildup of rent allows the owner to purchase needed supplies, decorate the space and get settled.

During those first several months, Vadala and the team at DAP sit down with the participating business owners and help them develop their marketing strategy. DAP works to create a press release for their opening, allowing the new business to earn a little free publicity through media attention.

The funding for this program comes from a few philanthropic organizations that hope to encourage economic development. One of the organizations is the The John S. and James L. Knight Foundation. “They are the organization that supported phase one of the program. DAP presented them with a plan and goal for pop-ups. Knight was willing to take on the initial risk with a $20,000 grant to get the program started,” says Vadala. In that first phase, the program generated seven businesses with six full-time employees and 13 part-time employees. It also generated about $115,000 in lease revenue. Phase two, supported by The Burton D. Morgan Foundation, is currently in progress with eight more businesses popping up. “The numbers are small, but mighty,” says Vadala. “This is how economies grow.”

Though the program begins with a subsidy, it quickly develops into a family network for the businesses involved. “They’re encouraged to communicate with other business owners,” says Vadala. Offering encouragement and advice, the entrepreneurs know they are all part of the larger picture—building the economic scene of downtown Akron.

They become part of a growing business ecosystem in downtown, where long-established businesses guide the way for newcomers. “Our entrepreneurs get to know one another,” says Vadala. “They raise the tide for all of the ships.”

Sometimes change comes in small steps. The pop-up program is nurturing the evolution of downtown in a symbiotic way that has already manifested in economic realities. Walking along the streets today, you will see new storefronts with intriguing wares for sale. From comic books, ice cream and baked goods to hair salons, dance studios and electric bikes—a new and interesting way to tackle Akron’s steep inclines—the businesses come in a wide variety of shapes and sizes. “A vibrant city is a successful city,” says Vadala. “The first priority is understanding that there are some vacancies. When you fill those gaps and give people a reason to come downtown, it creates vibrancy.”