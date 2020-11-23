Economic Boost

Start your holiday gift and everyday shopping needs with these these minority-owned businesses.

Apparel

Barberton Local Tees, bltohio.com

Arrowhead Vintage & Homemade Goods, Canton, arrowheadcanton.com

Charrish11 Boutique, petite and curvy clothing, Akron, charrisheleven.com

Kurvology, curvy clothing, Akron, facebook.com/kurvology

We Care Tees, Akron, wecaretees.com

Bizzy Beads Boutique, Akron, bizzybeads.biz

Arts, Decor & More

JBurgess Designs, furniture, Akron, jburgessdesigns.com

Sylvia Paints, custom portraiture, Akron, sylviasykesart.com

Momma’s Rocks, gemstone decor and jewelry, Akron, facebook.com/mommasrocks

SweetlyCreated4u, soy candles, Akron, sc4ucandles.com

Leaf Home and Blooms, florist, Akron, ebtfloral.com

2 Live Music, movie and music store, Akron, facebook.com/2livemusicsuperstore

Totally Tangled Creations, art, Akron, facebook.com/totallytangledcreations

Woodrow Nash Studios & Gallery, art, Akron, woodrownashstudios.com

Art Only Boutique, Akron, artonlyboutique.weebly.com 

Strung by Shawna, art, strung-by-shawna.square.site

Garrett Candle Co., Akron, facebook.com/thegarrettcandleco

Beauty & Wellness

Beauty Inc-Urban Hair Retreat, Akron, mybeautyinc.com

Skullz Salon, Kent, theskullzsalon.com

Rubber City Soaps,  Akron, rubbercitysoaps.com

Dirty Lamb,  natural beauty products, thedirtylamb.com

Akiba’s Too Beauty Supply, braiding and supplies, Canton, 330-430-0089

Sauhmor Beauty, natural cosmetics, Akron, sauhmorbeauty.com

Goods, organic beauty products, Akron, goods-here.co

I Got Your Back Massage & Wellness Center, Cuyahoga Falls, igybmassagecenter.com

Hair Geek Studios, Akron, facebook.com/hairgeekstudios

Bessay Salon,  Akron, bessaysalon.com

Levels Barber Studio, Akron, 234-303-4004

The Experience Barber & Beauty Shop, Akron, 330-475-2522

Let’s Heal Massage Therapy, Akron, facebook.com/letshealmassagetherapy

Transformations Barber & Beauty, Akron, facebook.com/transformationsbarberbeautyakron

The Blend Barber Shop, Akron, the-blend-barber-shop.business.site

Food Products

Evelyn Coffee & Banh Mi, Akron, evelynscoffee.com

Essential Dipped Delights, Akron, facebook.com/essentialdd

Mizz Shakesum, smoothies and juices, Akron, shakesummovesum.com

Nothing Bundt Cakes, Canton, nothingbundtcakes.com

Akron Honey, akronhoney.com

Sweet and Savvy, bakery, Akron, facebook.com/sweetandsavvyy

JuliaBelle’s Seasonings, Rubs & Mixes, Akron, facebook.com/juliabellesseasonings

Sanabel Middle East Bakery, Akron, facebook.com/sanabelbakery

Far East Oriental Market, Akron, 330-785-4020

North Hill African Market, Akron, 330-374-1168

Krishna Indian Grocery, Akron, krishna-grocer.business.site

Falls Mediterranean, Cuyahoga Falls, facebook.com/abehijazi

The Tea Lady, Akron, ohiotealady.com

2 Daughters Tea Co., Akron, 2dteaco.com

