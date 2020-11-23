Economic Boost

Start your holiday gift and everyday shopping needs with these these minority-owned businesses.
Apparel
Barberton Local Tees, bltohio.com
Arrowhead Vintage & Homemade Goods, Canton, arrowheadcanton.com
Charrish11 Boutique, petite and curvy clothing, Akron, charrisheleven.com
Kurvology, curvy clothing, Akron, facebook.com/kurvology
We Care Tees, Akron, wecaretees.com
Bizzy Beads Boutique, Akron, bizzybeads.biz
Arts, Decor & More
JBurgess Designs, furniture, Akron, jburgessdesigns.com
Sylvia Paints, custom portraiture, Akron, sylviasykesart.com
Momma’s Rocks, gemstone decor and jewelry, Akron, facebook.com/mommasrocks
SweetlyCreated4u, soy candles, Akron, sc4ucandles.com
Leaf Home and Blooms, florist, Akron, ebtfloral.com
2 Live Music, movie and music store, Akron, facebook.com/2livemusicsuperstore
Totally Tangled Creations, art, Akron, facebook.com/totallytangledcreations
Woodrow Nash Studios & Gallery, art, Akron, woodrownashstudios.com
Art Only Boutique, Akron, artonlyboutique.weebly.com
Strung by Shawna, art, strung-by-shawna.square.site
Garrett Candle Co., Akron, facebook.com/thegarrettcandleco
Beauty & Wellness
Beauty Inc-Urban Hair Retreat, Akron, mybeautyinc.com
Skullz Salon, Kent, theskullzsalon.com
Rubber City Soaps, Akron, rubbercitysoaps.com
Dirty Lamb, natural beauty products, thedirtylamb.com
Akiba’s Too Beauty Supply, braiding and supplies, Canton, 330-430-0089
Sauhmor Beauty, natural cosmetics, Akron, sauhmorbeauty.com
Goods, organic beauty products, Akron, goods-here.co
I Got Your Back Massage & Wellness Center, Cuyahoga Falls, igybmassagecenter.com
Hair Geek Studios, Akron, facebook.com/hairgeekstudios
Bessay Salon, Akron, bessaysalon.com
Levels Barber Studio, Akron, 234-303-4004
The Experience Barber & Beauty Shop, Akron, 330-475-2522
Let’s Heal Massage Therapy, Akron, facebook.com/letshealmassagetherapy
Transformations Barber & Beauty, Akron, facebook.com/transformationsbarberbeautyakron
The Blend Barber Shop, Akron, the-blend-barber-shop.business.site
Food Products
Evelyn Coffee & Banh Mi, Akron, evelynscoffee.com
Essential Dipped Delights, Akron, facebook.com/essentialdd
Mizz Shakesum, smoothies and juices, Akron, shakesummovesum.com
Nothing Bundt Cakes, Canton, nothingbundtcakes.com
Akron Honey, akronhoney.com
Sweet and Savvy, bakery, Akron, facebook.com/sweetandsavvyy
JuliaBelle’s Seasonings, Rubs & Mixes, Akron, facebook.com/juliabellesseasonings
Sanabel Middle East Bakery, Akron, facebook.com/sanabelbakery
Far East Oriental Market, Akron, 330-785-4020
North Hill African Market, Akron, 330-374-1168
Krishna Indian Grocery, Akron, krishna-grocer.business.site
Falls Mediterranean, Cuyahoga Falls, facebook.com/abehijazi
The Tea Lady, Akron, ohiotealady.com
2 Daughters Tea Co., Akron, 2dteaco.com
For more, visit akronlife.com.