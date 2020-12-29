Athletic Brewing Co. // Stratford | Connecticut

Winter weather makes it tougher to be active as you struggle with the urge to stay in and snuggle up. But don’t give in — get moving and make healthier choices. Connecticut’s Athletic Brewing Co. makes that easier as its low-calorie, nonalcoholic craft brews hit Ohio stores this month.

Before you shake your head and mumble that all those nonalcoholic beers taste the same, let Athletic Brewing Co. change your mind. It’s the first brewery and taproom fully devoted to the production of nonalcoholic craft beer in the United States. Early on, the brewery recognized that there was a lack of nonalcoholic options in the U.S. market aside from a handful of domestic brands and some European companies, so it set out to fill the void.

Here are three nonalcoholic brews to enjoy without stressing over extra calories.

Run Wild India Pale Ale

Coming in at only 70 calories and an approachable 35 rating on the International Bitterness Units scale, Run Wild soothes the palate with a nice earthy hop flavor and aroma that won’t overwhelm your taste buds. Citrus is the star here, and even beer connoisseurs will be impressed with this selection, which was awarded the Best Nonalcoholic Beer in the U.S. at the World Beer Awards.

Upside Dawn Golden Ale

If you want to knock back something with less of a hop presence and more of a malt body, Upside Dawn is just the ticket. The malt leads the show and offers those perfect light and crisp flavors you would expect from this style. The beer was also crafted to remove gluten and is only 50 calories per can.

All Out Stout

Set to be released to stores in December, Athletic Brewing Co.’s stout takes you to the dark side during the colder months. At only 90 calories, the stout brings forth roasted flavors with splices of chocolate and coffee characteristics that will please stout drinkers. It’s just what you need to warm your palate and get you back outside to enjoy the Buckeye State.

Find a six-pack of these brews for $9.99 at select Acme Fresh Market, Fishers Foods and Mustard Seed Market & Cafe locations, as well as your finer craft beer stops such as 101 Bottles of Beer on the Wall.