Best Way to Drink Your Veggies: Restore Cold Pressed

[ 34 Park Lane, Hudson ]

If you just cannot face one more salad, but you’re determined to hang onto that New Year’s resolution to be healthier that has dwindled to passing on butter at the cinema, stop in Restore for a refreshing and healthy treat. A Superfood Smoothie will distract your taste buds with a tropical tango of pineapple and mango, while vitamin-rich spinach, kale and almond milk nourish your body. If you’ve really fallen off the health wagon, talk with one of the in-store juice experts about a one, two or three-day juice cleanse that can erase nutritional missteps (see: butter) and help you get back on the right track. Check out the organic and colorful menu at www.restorecoldpressed.com.