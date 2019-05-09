The Gadget by Urban Artifact

Combine 1,280 pounds of blackberries, 1,280 pounds of raspberries and 30 grams of vanilla bean, and the result is one wild beer: Urban Artifact’s the Gadget.

Cozied up in the historic St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in the Northside neighborhood of Cincinnati, Urban Artifact is the brainchild of partners Scott Hand, Bret Kollmann Baker and Scott Hunter.

Urban Artifact first began its venture in August 2014. Eight months later, the brewery swung open its doors to pour its inaugural pints — not to mention staging its first-ever music show. Today, the facility hosts live performances almost every night and brews thousands of barrels of beer throughout the year.

In August 2018, Urban Artifact hosted its third annual Bewilderfest, a two-day celebration of rare barrel-aged sour fruit beer, unique infusions and killer music. The brewery has also doubled its production capacity with the addition of two new 120-barrel fermentation tanks, increasing the production to 7,000 barrels a year.

Arguably its most sought-after and cherished brews come in the form of heavily fruited yet skillfully balanced wild ales known as the Midwest Fruit Tart series. The Gadget was once a limited release but can now be found all year. It weighs in at an impressive 8.3 percent alcohol by volume. Though brewed with an immense amount of raspberries, blackberries and vanilla bean, the wild ale is never overpowering in its tartness. Instead, this fruit-packed sour bomb is incredibly refreshing.

Urban Artifact’s the Gadget is available in four-pack cans for $11.99 at select Mustard Seed Market & Cafe, Acme Fresh Market and Fishers Foods locations, as well as your finer craft beer stops, such as Lizardville and 101 Bottles of Beer on the Wall.