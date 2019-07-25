× 1 of 15 Expand Dana Risley × 2 of 15 Expand Dana Risley × 3 of 15 Expand Dana Risley × 4 of 15 Expand Dana Risley × 5 of 15 Expand Dana Risley × 6 of 15 Expand Dana Risley × 7 of 15 Expand Dana Risley × 8 of 15 Expand Dana Risley × 9 of 15 Expand Dana Risley × 10 of 15 Expand Dana Risley × 11 of 15 Expand Dana Risley × 12 of 15 Expand Dana Risley × 13 of 15 Expand Dana Risley × 14 of 15 Expand Dana Risley × 15 of 15 Expand Dana Risley Prev Next

Espresso and milk swirls finish off a rosemary latte with a splash of spin art. For a cup of joe, it’s as unexpected as its point of origin, Canton’s new Walkie Talkie Espresso & Coffee.

Housed in the 1934-built former Woodland Motor Service gas station, the coffee shop counterbalances that humble setting with topflight drinks. Down-home hospitality defines their delivery.

“We wanted high-quality drinks, but it goes beyond crafting a drink,” says Lindsey King, who opened the cafe with her husband, John, in April. “The root of who we are is serving coffee with heart, making everyone who comes in feel like they belong here.”

Revitalizing the surrounding Vassar Park and Logan neighborhoods is why Deli Ohio Owner Ryan Miller purchased and refurbished the gas station to fit a coffee shop. Similar to how his artisanal cafe brought life to a former blood bank on the edge of downtown, Miller hopes this coffeehouse run by the Kings can become a hub for people who live and work close by. The Kings embrace that vision with their walkie-talkie theme that implies it’s a destination just a stroll and a shout away.

“We’re nestled among the houses. So many neighbors are within reach. It’s a meeting ground,” Lindsey says.

“I’m serving my professors,” adds John, who, along with Lindsey, is a graduate of Malone University that’s just 10 blocks away.

Amid a backdrop of bright orange with bold teal, salmon and mint accents, sleepy eyes get a wake-up call from the decor as much as from the java sourced from Heart Roasters in Portland, Oregon.

Mothers settled on a pair of burnt-orange velvet ‘70s easy chairs talk over steaming cups while their little ones color at an adjacent children’s table. Customers sprawled along the bar order drinks like custom pour-overs or the Big Kid — iced chocolate milk from Wooster’s Hartzler Family Dairy spiked with cold brew.

Pastries pair with brews including lemon basil macarons made to complement the basil latte. Soon, signature drinks Lindsey created with the shop’s top four investors — who jumped in on a Kickstarter campaign to launch the business — will join the menu. The Kings recently introduced the Maxxuccino, a nod to their 5-month-old baby, Maxine. Infused with vanilla syrup, Lindsey says the milk steamer “tastes like a warm marshmallow.”

Regulars love these relatable touches. Malone nursing student Susanna Martin sits at a counter, sipping cappuccino and browsing her laptop.

“I love it here — the coffee, the atmosphere, the people,” says Martin, who counts herself among the regulars. “[Barista] Cory, Lindsey and John are all very personable. Their connection makes you want to come back.”

504 15th St. NW, walkietalkie.coffee