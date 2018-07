× 1 of 2 Expand Nancy Balluck × 2 of 2 Expand Nancy Balluck Prev Next

Music in the Valley Folk & Wine Festival 2018 | July 14 &15

Presented in partnership with Folknet, Music in the Valley is an opportunity to enjoy local musicians playing their banjos, guitars and fiddles. Guests are welcome to stop and listen to the musicians as they tour the grounds and can enjoy tasting wines from select Ohio-based wineries. Hale Farm & Village, 2686 Oak Hill Road, Bath. $5-$20. For tickets and times, visit 330tix.com.