Apple-Jack Chicken Pizza with Caramelized Onions Recipe

Apple-Jack Chicken Pizza with Caramelized Onions
Serves 8
Indgredients
- 3 tablespoons butter
- 2 large sweet onions (such as Maui or Walla Walla), very thinly sliced
- 1/2 teaspoon dried thyme leaves
- 1/8 teaspoon salt
- 1/8 teaspoon pepper
- 1 can (13.8 oz) Pillsbury® refrigerated classic pizza crust
- 1 unpeeled large Red Delicious apple, thinly sliced
- 1/2 teaspoon granulated sugar
- 3 cups cubed cooked chicken breast
- 1/3 cup cooked real bacon bits (from 3-ounce package)
- 2 medium green onions, sliced (2 tablespoons)
- 1 1/2 cups shredded pepper Jack cheese (6 ounces)
- 1 1/2 cups shredded Cheddar cheese (6 ounces)
Instructions
- In 12-inch skillet, melt 2 tablespoons of the butter over medium heat. Add sweet onions and thyme; cook about 20 minutes, stirring occasionally, until soft and golden. Stir in salt and pepper. Remove onions from skillet; set aside.
- Heat oven to 425 degrees. Spray large cookie sheet with non-stick cooking spray. Unroll pizza crust dough on cookie sheet; press dough into 14x10-inch rectangle. Bake 7 to 11 minutes or until light golden brown. Reduce oven temperature to 375 degrees.
- Meanwhile, in same skillet, melt remaining 1 tablespoon butter over medium heat. Add apple and sugar; cook 4 to 6 minutes, stirring occasionally, until sugar is melted and apple is slightly soft.
- Spread onion mixture over partially baked crust. Top evenly with chicken, apple mixture, bacon, green onions and cheeses.
- Bake 10 to 20 minutes longer or until cheeses are melted and crust is golden brown.
source: www.pillsbury.com
Handle With Care
To maximize your apple-eating experience, Ohio Apples provides the following tips for selecting, storing and preparing apples:
Select apples that are bruise-free and handle apples gently to prevent bruising.
Select apples that are firm to the touch for the best flavor and crunchiness.
Store apples in the refrigerator to slow ripening and maintain flavor.
Wash individually sold apples in cool water before serving.
Store apples away from strong-smelling foods to prevent them from absorbing unpleasant odors.
Coat apple slices and dices in a mixture of one part lemon juice to three parts water — or Vitamin C-fortified 100 percent apple juice — to resist browning.
Visit www.ohioapples.org for information on choosing the right apple, award-winning recipes from local residents, a guide to Ohio orchards and more.