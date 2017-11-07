Apple-Jack Chicken Pizza with Caramelized Onions Recipe

source: www.pillsbury.com

Handle With Care

To maximize your apple-eating experience, Ohio Apples provides the following tips for selecting, storing and preparing apples:

Select apples that are bruise-free and handle apples gently to prevent bruising.

Select apples that are firm to the touch for the best flavor and crunchiness.

Store apples in the refrigerator to slow ripening and maintain flavor.

Wash individually sold apples in cool water before serving.

Store apples away from strong-smelling foods to prevent them from absorbing unpleasant odors.

Coat apple slices and dices in a mixture of one part lemon juice to three parts water — or Vitamin C-fortified 100 percent apple juice — to resist browning.

Visit www.ohioapples.org for information on choosing the right apple, award-winning recipes from local residents, a guide to Ohio orchards and more.