Natalie Spencer
Chocolate Truffles Recipe
Skip the grocery store chocolate boxes and make these delicious chocolate truffles for that special someone. This recipe is simple, and the result is amazingly rich, luscious chocolates. The truffle consists of just two ingredients while the exterior ingredients are easily interchangeable.
Prep Time | 10 minutes
Chill Time | 4 hours
Total Time | 4 hours and 10 minutes
Yields | 4 dozen truffles
Ingredients
Truffles
- 12 ounces semisweet chocolate chips
- 1/2 pint heavy whipping cream
Additions (interchangeable)
- 1/2 cup chopped pistachios
- 1/2 cup chopped almonds
- 1/2 cup chopped sweetened coconut
- 1/2 cup cocoa powder
Instructions:
- In small saucepan, heat heavy whipping cream over medium-low heat. Remove from heat just as a small boil begins; you do not want the cream to curdle.
- Place chocolate chips in a large glass bowl.
- Pour hot cream over chocolate chips and let sit for about a minute.
- Begin to whisk chocolate chip and hot cream mix until ingredients are fully incorporated. Consistency should be like a hot liquid pudding.
- Cover bowl with plastic wrap and cool in fridge for about 2 hours or until ganache has completely set.
- Meanwhile, set up an organized space, place your additional ingredients in bowls, and prepare a sheet pan with candy papers. You will want to move quickly when rolling the truffles because the warmth of your hands will start to melt the ganache.
- Once the ganache has set, use a small ice cream scoop or spoon to scoop quarter-sized balls.
- Roll the balls quickly in your hands to make the scooped ganache rounder.
- Roll ganache ball into desired toppings until completely covered. Place in candy paper.
- Once you have made the desired number of truffles, place pan in fridge to cool for another 2 hours.
- Place in a Valentine gift box of your choice. Keep truffles refrigerated.
Prep Time | 5 minutes
Cook Time | 25-35 minutes
Total Time | 40 minutes
Serves | 4
Ingredients
- 1 butternut squash, peeled and cut into 1/4-inch cubes
- 1 cup freekeh
- 1 cup pomegranate seeds
- 2 large shallots, diced
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1/2 cup mint (more to garnish)
- 2 tablespoons coconut oil
- sea salt
- pepper
- crumbled goat cheese
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
- Place cubed squash onto a baking sheet with a Silpat or parchment paper, and roast for 20 to 30 minutes or until soft. Set aside.
- Cook freekeh according to package directions.
- In a medium pan, saute shallots in coconut oil over medium to high heat until softened.
- Add garlic. Cook for two more minutes.
- Add cooked freekeh to the pan and saute for additional two to three minutes.
- In a large bowl, combine freekeh and butternut squash, let cool slightly.
- Add pomegranate seeds and mint. Sprinkle pepper and sea salt to taste.
- Toss ingredients.
- Add crumbled goat cheese and garnish with mint.