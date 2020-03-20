Delivery & To-go Options for Eating Local

Akron Area

Angel Falls Coffee Co.

Full menu for takeout, including coffee beans and loose tea. Akron

Blue Door Bakery & Café

Breakfast and lunch carryout. Drive-thru dinners. Limited menu. Cuyahoga Falls

Trecaso’s Mary Coyle

Full menu for Italian food and ice cream takeout and pickup. Akron

Lockview

Full menu and grill cheese to-go kits for takeout and pickup, Akron

Winking Lizard

Full menu for takeout and pickup at all locations. Canal Fulton, Copley, Macedonia, Peninsula

Missing Falls Brewery

Growlers to go, Akron

Iacomini’s Papa Joe’s

Dinner takeout daily. Italian market and wine shop daily. Akron

Kent Area

Brimfield Bread Oven

Carryout. Free rack of bread for those who need it. Brimfield.

Taco Tontos

Curbside pickup and carryout. Kent

Fresco Mexican Grill

Carryout and delivery, customers can purchase $8 pay-it-forward three-taco meal option to gift a meal to a medical professional who picks up with a valid ID. Kent

Kent Natural Foods Co-op

Carryout 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., early hours by appointment for seniors and other more vulnerable people. Kent

Scribbles Coffee, Kent

Beans, ground coffee and merchandise free delivery. Kent

Medina Area

Blue Heron Brewery & Event Center

Curbside pickup and local delivery including growlers daily 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fish Fry drive-through Fridays. Medina

Courthouse Pizzeria

Take and bake kits pickup or delivery. Medina

Frosted Cake Shoppe

Shutdown menu pickup or delivery. Medina

Thyme2

Pub menu all day, dinner specials daily beginning at 4 p.m., delivery. Medina

Canton Area

Heggy’s Nut Shop

Carryout, candy, ice cream and nuts, online shopping options. Canton

Gervasi Vineyard

Carryout and delivery, the Crush House, Twisted Olive and Villa Grande (family-style meals). Order wines (except Italian collection) in Ohio for a $10 flat shipping rate for 6 to 11 bottles or order 12-plus bottles of wine for 10 percent off and free shipping. Canton

Pav’s Creamery

Pav’s ice cream care packages delivery 3-9 p.m., carryout. Green, Portage Lakes and North Canton

Paradigm Shift Brewing

Carryout food and growlers, 3-8 p.m. daily, 10 percent off. Massillon

Taggart’s Ice Cream

Food carryout, barbecue menu option, holiday hams available to order. Canton

Farmers Markets

Countryside Farmers Market

Online ordering and minimal-contact pickups on Saturday, March 28. More information available early next week. Akron

Haymaker Farmer’s Market

Drive-thru market, customers remain in cars as they pick up menu items from vendors. Begins March 21 and will go through April. Located at United Methodist Church parking lot. Kent