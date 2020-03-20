Delivery & To-go Options for Eating Local

Akron Area
Full menu for takeout, including coffee beans and loose tea. Akron
Breakfast and lunch carryout. Drive-thru dinners. Limited menu. Cuyahoga Falls
Full menu for Italian food and ice cream takeout and pickup. Akron
Full menu and grill cheese to-go kits for takeout and pickup, Akron
Full menu for takeout and pickup at all locations. Canal Fulton, Copley, Macedonia, Peninsula
Growlers to go, Akron
Dinner takeout daily. Italian market and wine shop daily. Akron
Kent Area
Carryout. Free rack of bread for those who need it. Brimfield.
Curbside pickup and carryout. Kent
Carryout and delivery, customers can purchase $8 pay-it-forward three-taco meal option to gift a meal to a medical professional who picks up with a valid ID. Kent
Carryout 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., early hours by appointment for seniors and other more vulnerable people. Kent
Beans, ground coffee and merchandise free delivery. Kent
Medina Area
Blue Heron Brewery & Event Center
Curbside pickup and local delivery including growlers daily 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fish Fry drive-through Fridays. Medina
Take and bake kits pickup or delivery. Medina
Shutdown menu pickup or delivery. Medina
Pub menu all day, dinner specials daily beginning at 4 p.m., delivery. Medina
Canton Area
Carryout, candy, ice cream and nuts, online shopping options. Canton
Carryout and delivery, the Crush House, Twisted Olive and Villa Grande (family-style meals). Order wines (except Italian collection) in Ohio for a $10 flat shipping rate for 6 to 11 bottles or order 12-plus bottles of wine for 10 percent off and free shipping. Canton
Pav’s ice cream care packages delivery 3-9 p.m., carryout. Green, Portage Lakes and North Canton
Carryout food and growlers, 3-8 p.m. daily, 10 percent off. Massillon
Food carryout, barbecue menu option, holiday hams available to order. Canton
Farmers Markets
Online ordering and minimal-contact pickups on Saturday, March 28. More information available early next week. Akron
Drive-thru market, customers remain in cars as they pick up menu items from vendors. Begins March 21 and will go through April. Located at United Methodist Church parking lot. Kent