Drinking with the Saints and Sinners

A striking bell tower with an open-air spire perches atop the Still House at Gervasi Vineyard. The tribute to the St. Gervasio church in Denno, Italy, where the Canton family matriarch Mary Gervasi was baptized, gives the combination coffeehouse, cocktail lounge and distillery the feel of a sacred chapel-like retreat.

“We love the idea of the chapel, calm and still, a quiet gathering place,” says Scott Swaldo, general manager and grandson of Gervasi, who emigrated from northern Italy to Ellis Island. Swaldo adds that the structure, though reminiscent of the historic Italian church, excludes religious icons.

Tuscan mission-style off-white stucco walls, high ceilings finished with dark wood beams, an 8-foot-round stained-glass window and modernized, church-style chandeliers create a transformational venue at the Still House.

Clusters of comfy resting spots — plush, tufted booth seating and leather and velvet lounge chairs — call to morning people for Gervasi Caffe delights. Imported coffee beans, locally roasted Italian-style, find their way into mochas, pour-overs and French press creations. Accompaniments like house-made chocolate hazelnut and orange-almond-white chocolate biscotti, apple-raisin strata and sausage-egg-cheese calzones narrate an enticing upscale-coffeehouse menu.

In the evening, colored mood lighting and live pop and jazz music metamorphose the grand space into a craft cocktail lounge. Artists who fit the cozy setting include multi-instrumentalist Marc Lee Shannon with his soulful songs and Scott Paris of national touring rock band Broken Transmitter, who performs original songs and modern pop covers acoustically.

In this elegant evening atmosphere, patrons can select from 100-plus spirits and cocktails, including a classic Manhattan and an exotic Smoked Envy: craft bourbon with house-made walnut-spiced bitters and rosemary in a pecan-smoked snifter.

The distillery’s newest release, a blood orange gin named Saint’s Desire, joins a collection of other Gervasi-made offerings: small-batch vodka and gin, wine barrel-aged bourbon, wheated bourbon and Sinner’s Blush rose vodka. While the Still House is still aging bourbon for its new Gervasi Spirits, aficionados can get a peek at how the spirit’s process evolves on a complimentary distillery tour, offered every Sunday.

In the Still House’s open-air cigar lounge, the Sin Room, guests take their pick from 16 cigar offerings or bring in their personal favorites. A companion Gervasi craft cocktail or spirit — one that originates in the distillery — brings the indulgent Sin Room experience full circle.

“Interest in the Sin Room has exceeded our expectations,” Swaldo says. “Guests are loving the atmosphere and the opportunity to enjoy premium cigars and our wonderful cocktail offerings in a unique and beautiful space.”