Flavor on Tap

photos by JG Visions and Lavish Visions

Jason Gasper-Hulvat puts extra effort into maximizing flavor when he makes new Shale Brewing Co. creations. To find just the right java to make a coffee-forward milk stout that wouldn’t be too heavy, the brewmaster worked with Muggswigz Coffee & Tea President Alex Haas when Shale’s production facility neighbored the cafe.

“Having a specialty coffee roaster a few blocks away allowed us to talk about the different flavors of their coffee and select varietals that highlight and enhance the notes we wanted in the beer,” says Gasper-Hulvat.

He chose a single-origin coffee that he brewed with milk sugars to create Shale’s Coffee Cream Stout that hits notes of malt sweetness, roasted coffee and rich chocolate, evoking an iced coffee.

These types of malt-focused, flavor-forward beers that are easy to drink and contain less than 8 percent alcohol by volume steal the show at Shale, which relocated production and opened a brewpub in North Canton in 2018.

In the warm, relaxed taproom, patrons get a full view of Shale’s brewing equipment behind a low partition as they pull up seats around the bar, at community-style tables for large groups or at smaller tables for more intimate get-togethers. Outside on the patio, orange Adirondack chairs grouped around a lit fire pit call warm-weather lovers.

Recognizing that beer enthusiasts like variety, Shale offers a mix of styles on tap. A Brut India pale ale debuts this summer, and some barrel-aged beers are on the drawing board.

“When I’m putting together a recipe, I always think about beers I really enjoy, something I’d grab a second one of,” says Gasper-Hulvat.

Shale offers limited-edition, small-batch beers regularly through its pilot system. Some have become so popular, says Gasper-Hulvat, that they have joined the fold of everyday offerings. Shale’s Not So Small Batch New England Style IPA with tropical aromas was the first of its beers to go from the pilot stage to regular production. Dessert-like Key lime and blueberry blond stouts introduced last December on a pilot basis were well-received and will soon return in larger batches.

“Thinking about food flavors and aromas that inspire me — that would be really interesting in a beer — informs how I make the beer,” Gasper-Hulvat says.

He celebrates Canton with locally inspired beers like the Stansbury Shandy, a citrusy offering that honors the five-year anniversary of “The Stansbury Show” on Rock 106.9 WRQK and its host, Dan Stansbury.

Patrons have their pick of a dozen beers on tap to wash down appetizers, salads, sandwiches and flatbreads from the menu. Gasper-Hulvat recommends pairing amber ale Roughneck Red with the Pig Receiver, a Belgian waffle topped with burnt pork ends.

“The malt, with some sweet notes and toffee notes and a little bit of caramelization, mimics the flavors in barbecue,” Gasper-Hulvat says. “When you have similar notes in two different things, they complement each other.”

7253 Whipple Ave. NW, North Canton, 330-776-8812, shalebrewing.com