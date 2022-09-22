Lime Fried Chicken Tacos with Akron Honey

Ingredients

3 tablespoons habanero hot Akron Honey

2 cups low-fat buttermilk

4 teaspoons black pepper

2 tablespoons salt

2 teaspoons paprika

1 teaspoon cayenne pepper

10 large pieces of boneless chicken thighs, wings or strips, chopped and trimmed

4 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons black pepper

Canola or peanut oil

3 soft flour tortillas

2 cups mixed greens, chopped

1/2 red onion, chopped

3 tablespoons feta

1/4 lime

Directions

1. Pour low-fat buttermilk into a medium bowl and mix in 2 teaspoons black pepper, 1 tablespoon salt and 1 teaspoon paprika. Submerge chicken pieces into the buttermilk mixture.

2. Cover and marinate in the refrigerator for at least two hours.

3. Mix 4 cups flour, 2 teaspoons black pepper, 1 tablespoon salt, 1 teaspoon paprika and 1 teaspoon cayenne pepper on a large plate.

4. One by one, take chicken pieces out of the marinade, let marinade drip off and coat in the flour mixture. Fill a pan with canola or peanut oil and heat to 375 degrees. Submerge chicken into the oil for about 7 to 8 minutes per side. Don’t overcrowd the pan. Cook until the thickest part of the chicken registers 165 degrees on a meat thermometer. Drain fried chicken on paper towels.

5. Set out three flour tortillas and top with mixed greens, feta and red onion. Place one piece of chicken in each. Squeeze a quarter lime wedge over tacos and sprinkle on a dash of salt. Finish with a drizzle of 3 tablespoons habanero hot honey.